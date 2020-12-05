Jay Alvarrez, Alexis Ren’s Ex-Boyfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jay Alvarrez is a male travel blogger and former boyfriend of model Alexis Ren who is making headlines after rumors of a leaked sex tape began making the rounds online.

Fans of Alvarrez took to Twitter this week to get the scoop following a handful of users who claimed they stumbled across the social media star’s tape.

The sex tape of Jay Alvarrez is living rent free in our heads… @tayygould @EllaSwansonR — Winter Hein (@hein_winter) December 5, 2020

Podcasters Logan Paul and Mike Majlak on November 24 validated the rumors during an episode of Impaulsive, in which Majlak expressed that he saw the rumored sex tape on Pornhub.

“I went over to Pornhub, and I searched it out, and you know, hidden in the coffers there, locked up with very little viewership on it, almost like it could have skated under the radar if people on a giant podcast hadn’t talked about it,” Majlak said.

He added that the video may have been leaked.

@LoganPaul with @mikemajlak and @GeorgeJanko on @impaulsiveshows made Jay Alvarrez trending on PornHub searches… the power of these men. (two men… one dress wearing boy) all jokes, where a dress if ya want. pic.twitter.com/p9ApPOcqi7 — hintonkyler (@hintonkyler) November 27, 2020

Majlak later followed up in the video’s comments announcing that Alvarrez’s alleged sex tape has since been removed from the site following the release of the podcast episode.

Alvarrez, who boasts over 250,000 Twitter followers, has not addressed the rumors on any of his social media platforms.

Here’s what you need to know about Jay Alvarrez:

1. Alvarrez Was Born in Hawaii & Dropped out of School to Become a Travel Influencer

Who is Jay Alvarrez?This is a short biography of my life & how I started off to get to the state I’m in now.. Everyone’s human experience in this life is different & i’m trying the best to document mine as real & raw as I can. I see so much media now days is just doing the same… 2018-03-11T18:39:43Z

According to Naibuzz, Alvarrez was born on July 5, 1995 in Oahu, Hawaii. He lost his mother at 15, the outlet added.

In 2014, Alvarrez dropped out of school to pursue a career as a travel influencer, Distractify said.

The Hawaii native amassed a viral following “through his posts on Instagram where he shows his travels to exotic places and his participation in extreme sports like sky diving, surfing and skating,” Naibuzz continued.

2. Alvarrez Dated Ren From 2014 to 2016, in Which the Couple Became Known as the Inspiration Behind the Hashtag #Relationshipgoals

Alvarrez dated the model and social media celebrity between 2014 and 2016, according to Distractify.

“Jay could likely give Alexis some credit when it comes to his fame as she was already a name in the industry when they started dating,” the outlet reported. “And his relationship with her helped him rise in stardom.”

Refinery29 said the couple first “shot into” fame in 2015, “when their exotic faraway vacations and impeccably filtered lives became featured on YouTube and Instagram.”

However, the pair later experienced a public break up on social media, in which Ren alluded that they split “because the relationship was not good for Jay’s business,” Naibuzz said.

that time you confused a lesson for a soulmate — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) February 18, 2017

Although the two took several jabs at each other online, they never fully disclosed the details behind the break up.

3. Alvarrez Is an ‘Extreme Sports Enthusiast’

According to his social media platforms, Alvarrez appears to be quite the thrill seeker.

On Instagram, Alvarrez is pictured skydiving in exotic locations like Bora Bora, as well as participating in other extreme sports around the globe.

“His antics are enough to give us all a serious case of the green-eyed-monster, with swoon-worthy scenery and spontaneous stories of off-the-cuff excursions,” Influencer Matchmaker writes. “Combining his passion for photography, travel and modelling make for the perfect Instagram feed.”

4. Alvarrez Boasts Over 6 Million Followers on Instagram and 1.2 Million Subscribers on YouTube

According to Naibuzz, Alvarrez “became famous through his posts on Instagram where he shows his travels to exotic places and his participation in extreme sports like sky diving, surfing and skating.”

He has amassed over 6.3 million followers on Instagram, in which he posts aesthetically pleasing and color-coordinated curated photos of his travels and adventures.

Alvarrez boasts over 1.2 million YouTube subscribers as well, according to his page.

5. Alvarrez Has Worked as a Model

Alvarrez has modeled for the likes of Calvin Klein, Hyundai Tuscon and Express, Naibuzz disclosed.

He has also worked on ad campaigns for Ralph Lauren’s Ralph Love Fragrance and Armani Exchange, the outlet continued.

The model has a featured profile on Wilhelmina modeling agency’s website, listing his measurements.

