Fans Question Jay Leno’s Fall Story After Shock Video Goes Viral

Some fans are questioning Jay Leno’s story that he fell near a Hampton Inn in Pennsylvania, causing severe bruising to his face.

Fans questioned why Leno would stay at a Hampton Inn considering his wealth. “Staying at the Hampton Inn is HOW you end up being worth half a billion dollars,” another X user noted, however.

Leno is worth $450 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

“That’s not what falling down a hill looks like,” one person opined on X. “The guy who is worth no less than half a BILLION dollars stayed at a Hampton Inn??? If true this is the BIGGER story. Not the fall…” another person wrote.

“Nobody falls down a hill and looks like that,” another person wrote.

However, others are leaping to Leno’s defense.

Another person wrote on X, “He’s notoriously frugal and famous for not spending any of the money he earned while doing the Tonight Show. I don’t see anything weird about him staying at a Hampton Inn, or the fact that you definitely bruise more easily as you get older.”

Inside Edition first reported on Leno’s injuries, interviewing him on video. The comedian was wearing an eye patch in the interview.

According to the New York Times, Leno, 74, was injured near Pittsburgh on Friday, November 15. Leno suffered a “broken wrist, a black eye and bruising on the left side of his face,” The Times reported.

Jay Leno Said in an Interview That He Was Trying to Get to a Restaurant to Have Dinner When He Fell

Play

“What on earth happened to Jay Leno,” the narrator said on the “Inside Edition” show. “The left side of his face is black and blue.”

Leno described his injuries to “Inside Edition,” saying, “I broke my wrist, lost the nail on the finger, and I’m all black and blue.”

Leno told the show that he tried to take a short-cut down a hill. “I said, ‘Well, the hill doesn’t look that steep,'” he said. Asked whether he “rolled” down the hill, he told “Inside Edition,” that “it’s true.”

According to the show, Leno said he was staying at a Hampton Inn, when he wanted to have dinner at a local restaurant near his hotel and took a shortcut.

“I hit a bunch of rocks. It was 60 feet,” he said. Yet he performed three hours later and then performed in a Beverly Hills, California, comedy show, “Inside Edition” reported.

According to “Inside Edition,” Leno was “severely burned at a fire inside his garage” in November 2022.

“I got a new face. That’s a brand new ear,” Leno told the show, which reported that he needed skin grafts after the earlier injury.

“It will be fine. I’m not worried about it,” he said when asked hether he would be able to see again.

Social Media Reaction to Jay Leno’s Fall Was Mixed

On social media, people expressed mixed opinions. One person shared a picture of the hill behind the Hampton Inn and wrote, “Weirdest conspiracy ever. He was performing at the Palace in Greensburg, PA. Where else would people stay without trekking an hour w/o traffic at 1am? Also, the hill looks pretty darn steep.”

“Leno is known for his modest lifestyle and down-to-earth nature, but i gotta agree—staying at a Hampton Inn and walking down a 60-foot hill for dinner doesn’t really seem right…” another person wrote.

But Michael J. Babcock, executive producer of TMZ Sports, wrote on X, “Came into our TMZ office 2/3 weeks ago. Seemed like the most down to earth, normal person, drive himself, etc., etc. I believe it.”