Trump’s VP Pick JD Vance Wrote Bestseller ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ That Became a Glenn Close Movie

Former President Donald Trump’s choice for his vice presidential running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, once wrote a bestselling book called “Hillbilly Elegy,” according to his U.S. Senate biography.

The book was turned into a Hollywood movie by the same name that starred actresses Glenn Close and Amy Adams, according to Netflix.

Vance’s U.S. Senate biography prominently mentions the book and movie.

“JD was born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, a once flourishing American manufacturing town where Ohioans could live content, middle-class lives on single incomes. Over time, many of those good jobs disappeared, and JD’s family suffered the effects along with many others,” the bio says.

“JD went on to serve our nation in the Iraq War, then graduated from The Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He wrote a bestselling book, Hillbilly Elegy, which was turned into a Netflix movie. He also started a business dedicated to growing jobs and opportunity in the American heartland,” it reads.

Trump mentioned Vance’s book and the movie based on it in his Truth Social post that announced Vance was the VP pick on July 15 as the Republican National Convention kicked off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote in the post.

“J.D. honorably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association,” wrote Trump. “J.D.’s book, ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country,” continued Trump.

The Movie ‘The Hillbilly Elegy’ Starred Glenn Close & Amy Adams

The Netflix blurb for the 2020 movie “The Hillbilly Elegy” described it as, “An urgent phone call pulls a Yale Law student back to his Ohio hometown, where he reflects on three generations of family history and his own future.”

Amy Adams and Glenn Close starred in the film, according to Netflix.

In the Truth Social post, Trump also noted about Vance, “J.D. has had a very successful business career in Technology and finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…”

‘Hillbilly Elegy’s’ Amazon Page Says It was a ‘Probing Look at the Struggles of America’s White Working Class’

Vance’s book, “Hillbilly Elegy,” chronicled America’s white working class, according to its Amazon.com page.

“From a former marine and Yale Law School graduate, a powerful account of growing up in a poor Rust Belt town that offers a broader, probing look at the struggles of America’s white working class. Hillbilly Elegy is a passionate and personal analysis of a culture in crisis – that of white working-class Americans,” the page says.

“The decline of this group, a demographic of our country that has been slowly disintegrating over 40 years, has been reported on with growing frequency and alarm but has never before been written about as searingly from the inside. J. D. Vance tells the true story of what a social, regional, and class decline feels like when you were born with it hung around your neck,” notes the page.

“The Vance family story begins hopefully in postwar America. J. D.’s grandparents were ‘dirt poor and in love’ and moved north from Kentucky’s Appalachia region to Ohio in the hopes of escaping the dreadful poverty around them. They raised a middle-class family, and eventually, their grandchild (the author) would graduate from Yale Law School, a conventional marker of their success in achieving generational upward mobility,” the book’s description on Amazon continues.