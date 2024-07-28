JD Vance Slams Jennifer Aniston’s Criticism of His Cat Lady Comments as ‘Disgusting’

Former President Donald Trump’s running mate JD Vance slammed Jennifer Aniston’s comments about his daughter, calling them “disgusting,” after the former “Friends” star took aim at his previous remarks calling some Democrats “childless cat ladies.”

Vance appeared on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM after Aniston criticized him for referring to Vice President Kamala Harris and others with the “childless cat ladies” label in a broader discussion in which he argued that Democrats have become anti-family.

“Hollywood celebrities say, ‘Oh, well, JD Vance, what if your daughter suffered fertility problems?’” Vance said. “Well, first of all, that’s disgusting because my daughter is 2. And second of all, if she had fertility problems, as I said in that speech, I would try everything I could to try to help her because I believe families and babies are a good thing.”

The New York Times reported that Vance’s comments were directed at Aniston, who, CNN reported, slammed Vance in her Instagram story and referenced his daughter. The post is no longer visible on her page.

Play

Vance made the cat lady comments on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show in 2021.

Aniston opened up to Allure Magazine in 2022 about her issues with getting pregnant.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she told the magazine, adding, “The ship has sailed.”

JD Vance Accused ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ of Trying to ‘Make the Rest of the Country Miserable’

“We were effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” Vance said in the video interview with Carlson.

“It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children, and how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it? I just wanted to ask that question.”

Vance told Kelly that the media took his comments out of context, saying he said explicitly that he wasn’t talking “about people who couldn’t have children, I was talking about people who have turned anti-child into the ethic of their entire party. That’s a fundamentally different thing.”

Vance accused the media of being “dishonest” and said that he was talking about the Democrat Party becoming “anti-family.”

Jennifer Aniston Said That She Prays for JD Vance’s Daughter

According to CNN, Aniston shared the video of Vance making the comment to her Instagram story and wrote, “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States.”

“All I can say is . . . Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,” Aniston wrote in the post, according to CNN. “I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

In the interview, Kelly said some progressives are urging people not to have children.

“It’s profoundly weird and dangerous rhetoric,” Vance told Kelly.

“The thing you’re most proud of is having kids,” Vance said of parents. He said that family “brings the most meaning to life,” not accomplishments and degrees. Vance said his wife had told him she felt pressure not to have kids because it might set back her career.

Vance said the U.S. has the lowest birth rate in its history, calling it a “catastrophic problem.” In 2024, the National Center for Health Statistics reported, “The general fertility rate in the United States decreased by 3% from 2022, reaching a historic low.”

“Having kids is good. Being a parent changes your perspective on the world,” Vance told Kelly.