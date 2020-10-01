Jeffree Star Accused Boyfriend Andre Marhold of Stealing From Him

Jeffree Star accused his rumored boyfriend Andre Marhold of stealing from him. In a screenshot that was taken by Hip Magazine, Star left a comment on one of Marhold’s Instagram posts accusing him for taking him stuff.

“Hey! Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back you stole from my house??,” he wrote. “What kind of lowlife f**king scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask.”

Jeffree Star’s boyfriend has allegedly robbed him. pic.twitter.com/OZa6r2wpAv — HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG (@hipmagazineorg) September 30, 2020

Star also posted a video on his Instagram story, which has since been deleted according to Vulture, and said that he and Marhold are no longer together because he wasn’t who he thought he was.

“So, I’ve been hanging out with someone. Just two grown adults having sex and chilling, nothing serious, but I was presented a whole different person than who this man really was. About a week ago, Jeffrey Lynn discovered a lot of things. This person secretly had no job, no money, not even a bank account, and we’re talking this person is 30-years-plus. So, all these things that I were told were all false and I was lied to. And I was like, ‘Okay, bye sweetie, it was really good meeting you, thanks.’”

Star said a few pairs of sunglasses, Louis Vuitton luggage and backpacks went missing.

An Account Claiming to be Marhold Demanded That Star Remove the Videos Accusing Him of Stealing

On an Instagram story from an account assumed to belong to Marhold, there were threats to “expose” Star if he didn’t remove the video where he accused him of stealing his designer belongings. He posted a screenshot showing that Star watched his story and demanded that Star delete the video with the allegations with one hour.

“Shall I tell the people?” the post read.

He followed that up with stories saying: “You got an hour to delete them off Snapchat” and “It’s crazy because I’m a real genuine person and I really didn’t want it to get to this point….”

There were also claims about why Star’s last relationship with Nathan Schwandt ended, saying that Star slept with Schwandt’s friend. It looks like Star obliged because the videos have been deleted from his story.

And his page is now set to private. Or gone. pic.twitter.com/PWe38BwByv — Get Ur Mask On (@IraSnave) October 1, 2020

There are also claims that these posts came from a fake account imitating Marhold. On the account for @Amarxiii there are screenshots in his story asking to report the page @_amarxiii, which is the page where the demands and threats were made.

Rumors Began Swirling About Star & Marhold in August

After Star posted a racy pic on social media of him wrapped in a then-mystery man’s arms, The Shade Room revealed Marhold’s identity after using his tattoos to figure out who he was.

At the time, Star had captioned the photo with: “Thankful for all the blessings God has brought into my life this year.” That caption has since been removed.

In September, the 34-year-old makeup artist said in a video that he and Marhold aren’t serious and were just enjoying each other’s company.

“I am genuinely having a good time,” he said on Instagram according to Life & Style. “No, I am not in a serious relationship. No, I am not in love.”

