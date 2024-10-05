Jennifer Aniston Reacts to ‘Wild Obama Affair’ Rumor: Video

“Friends” star Jennifer Aniston was asked about a tabloid story that she had an affair with former President Barack Obama, calling it “absolutely untrue,” according to video of an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” She emphatically denied the rumors, even laughing about them.

The Daily Beast called the story a “wild Obama affair rumor,” reporting that Aniston “wants to make something clear about her relationship with the Obamas.” She did so on Kimmel’s show on October 2.

“Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you’re just like ‘Oh, no, what’s it gonna be?’ or you get an email saying you know some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story—and then it’s that,” Aniston told Kimmel, laughing. “I was not mad at it.”

Kimmel asked if there was any truth to it. “That is absolutely untrue,” she said.

Jennifer Aniston Was Asked About a Tabloid Cover Story About ‘Jen & Barack,’ the Video Shows

Play

On the show, Kimmel asked her about a cover story on “In Touch Weekly,” which was titled “The Truth About Jen & Barack.” She was on Kimmel’s show to promote her new children’s book, which is about her rescue dog named Clyde.

“I’ve met him once,” Aniston added. “I know Michelle more than him.”

Kimmel jokingly asked Aniston if there was a “truth” about “you and Michelle we should know,” and Aniston said, “that is not true.”

Kimmel then ran through some other tabloid stories and asked whether they were true or false, including rumors she got a salmon sperm facial. She indicated that one was true but joked, “How do you get sperm out of a salmon?” She confirmed she does travel “abroad with jars of olives.” She said it was a “little true” that she has a jar of her late therapist’s ashes.

According to Daily Beast, Aniston and Michelle Obama once appeared on a 2018 episode of Ellen DeGeneres’s show together, and Aniston “has publicly supported the Obamas” since Barack Obama was president.

Jennifer Aniston Also Talked About the Death of Singer Kris Kristofferson

On the show, Aniston also talked about other issues, such as the death of Kris Kristofferson. She said she was “lucky enough” to direct her first short film with Kristofferson acting. “It was one of the most special experiences that I ever had,” said Aniston.

Aniston said he was a “kind man,” adding that he played her father in a movie.

Kimmel continued to ask Aniston about other tabloid rumors. Aniston joked that Kimmel’s show was going to make her sound like she needed a therapist. She said it was true that she was approached for a photo by a fan while she was naked in a sauna. She said that as a child she had a piece of art hanging in a famous museum.

She said it was true that her Greek family would want her to belly dance at dinners. “I have inner trauma from having to perform and belly dance in front of my Greek aunts and uncles and grandmothers,” Aniston said on the show.

Aniston also spoke to Kimmel about the 1980s and how she enjoyed the band “Duran Duran.”