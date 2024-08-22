Major Hollywood Star Has ‘Crush’ on Ben Affleck: Report

Jennifer Aniston has a “mini crush” on Ben Affleck, and her friends could “totally see” the two dating in the future, In Touch Weekly is reporting.

“There’s a very friendly and flirty open line of communication between them, plus a boatload of mutual friends — everybody from Jon Hamm to Sandra Bullock, who can totally see Ben and Jen becoming a couple down the road,” In Touch’s source told the publication.

“Jen has definitely had a mini crush on Ben for years, but he’s always been in these very serious, long-term relationships during that time. But change is in the air,” the source told In Touch of Jennifer Aniston in early August, just weeks before Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck.

In Touch reported that Aniston is “hoping they’ll get to hang out in the wake of his imminent divorce from Jennifer Lopez.” Neither Aniston nor Affleck has confirmed the source’s comments, however.

Jennifer Aniston Sees an ‘Opportunity’ Now That Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Marriage Isn’t Working Out, the Report Says

Aniston sees an “opportunity” due to Lopez’s and Affleck’s marital problems, the source told In Touch.

“As things pretty openly wind down between J. Lo and Ben, there’s a real opportunity for Jen [Aniston] to make up for lost time with Ben,” the source told the publication. “They’ve never really been single at the same time before, and Jen has been a true-blue fan of Ben’s for decades.”

TMZ broke the news on August 20 that Lopez had filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage; she dated their separation to April 2024 and filed the papers without a lawyer, according to TMZ. TMZ also reported that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement.

Jennifer Aniston & Ben Affleck Co-Starred in a Major Hollywood Film

Affleck and Aniston co-starred in the 2009 movie, “He’s Just Not That Into You,” according to IMDb.

Aniston has been married twice; to Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt. In 2019, she told People Magazine, “My marriages, they’ve been very successful, in [my] personal opinion. And when they came to an end, it was a choice that was made because we chose to be happy, and sometimes happiness doesn’t exist within that arrangement anymore.”

She added. according to People: “Sure, there were bumps, and not every moment felt fantastic, obviously, but at the end of it, this is our one life and I would not stay in a situation out of fear. Fear of being alone. Fear of not being able to survive. To stay in a marriage based on fear feels like you’re doing your one life a disservice.”

Clearly, Affleck has a preference for brunettes named Jennifer. In addition to Lopez, he married and then divorced actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three kids. For her part, Lopez has been married four times.

In Lopez’s documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Affleck attributed their previous breakup, in 2004, to the glare of publicity surrounding the relationship. He said in the documentary that he preferred to keep their relationship more private.