Jennifer Aniston Slams Trump’s VP JD Vance for ‘Childless Cat Ladies’ Comment

Jennifer Aniston has slammed former President Donald Trump’s vice presidential running mate J.D. Vance for his previous comment comparing some Democrats to “childless cat ladies,” CNN reported.

According to CNN, the former “Friends” star shared the video of Vance making the comment to her Instagram story and wrote, “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of The United States.”

“All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day,” Aniston wrote in the post, according to CNN. “I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

The post is no longer visible on Aniston’s Instagram page. On July 26, her Instagram story had switched to a post offering birthday wishes to her former “Friends” co-star, Matt LeBlanc.

JD Vance Said a ‘Bunch of Childless Cat Ladies’ Are Effectively Running the Country, Video Shows

Video captured Vance making the comments to then Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“We were effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too,” Vance said in the video interview.

“It’s just a basic fact. You look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC. The entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children, and how does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it? I just wanted to ask that question.”

According to CNN, Vance’s sister Lindsay Lewis released a statement that said Vance was “raised by some of the strongest women” she knows and married “an incredibly strong woman in Usha.”

“JD is a testament to the women in his life, and the attacks from the media and Democrats that assume anything otherwise is vile,” Lewis said to CNN.

Jennifer Aniston Previously Described How She Went Through IVF Treatments in a Failed Effort to Get Pregnant

Aniston opened up to Allure Magazine in 2022 about her troubles with infertility.

“I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” she told the magazine.

“All the years and years and years of speculation … It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed,” she added to Allure.

“I have zero regrets,” she added to the magazine. “I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore.”