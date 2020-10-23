Jennifer Aniston Slams Kanye West’s Presidential Run: ‘It’s Not Funny’

Jennifer Aniston proudly shared on Instagram a photo of the moment she placed her vote in a ballot collection box for the 2020 presidential election. On October 23, dressed in head-to-toe blue sweats, the Friends actress announced that she was voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and gave a thorough explanation of why.

Aniston added a short note at the end of her post on October 23, slamming Kanye West‘s presidential campaign. With praying hands emoji she wrote, “PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.”

The 51-year-old Emmy Award winner also revealed to her 35.7 million followers exactly why she was voting for the Democratic presidential candidate.

Aniston said, “I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died.”

Kanye has not yet commented on Aniston’s non-endorsement for his presidential run.

Aniston Encouraged Everyone to Register to Vote In Order to ‘Put Out The Dumpster Fire That Is 2020’



The Morning Show star, who encouraged her Instagram followers last month to register to vote in order to “put out the dumpster fire that is 2020,” opened up the numerous reasons why she was voting for the Biden/Harris campaign on Friday. She wrote:

“I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now… your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting).”

“This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue,” Aniston continued, “it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.”⠀

Aniston Is Not the First Famous Actor to Publicly Slam Kanye West Presidential Campaign



Aniston is not the first famous actor to slam the rapper’s presidential run. Insecure star Issa Rae, 35, joked about his political campaign while hosting Saturday Night Live on October 17.

During the show, Rae played an NAACP lawyer on Kenan Thompson’s imaginary talk show, “Your Voice Chicago.” The skit, which included cast member Ego Nwodim as a Root journalist, joked about the presidential election. Rae said she would be, “voting for everybody Black,” which played off her 2017 Emmy Awards comment that she was, “rooting for everybody Black.”

At one point near the end of the skit, Thompson mentioned West’s candidacy, to which Rae rolled her eyes and said, “Kanye? F*** him!” with an eye roll.

Kanye, however, did not find the skit funny. On October 18, he tweeted, “I’ve always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back. My heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her family. I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful.”

