Jennifer Garner Shares Big Beauty Secret Amid Ben Affleck Divorce Drama

Jennifer Garner has shared her own beauty secret as her ex-husband Ben Affleck remains locked in a divorce drama with his estranged wife Jennifer Lopez, Prevention reported.

According to Prevention, Garner recently touted a product, Neutrogena’s Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Retinol Cream, as getting rid of “fine lines” on her face.

Garner is an ambassador for Neutrogena. “I’ve been using it for years now,” Garner told Prevention. “It really helps to keep fine lines at bay.” Garner says she’s been using it for years and particularly likes how great it is for sensitive skin.

“Using formulations that are less irritating or have calming ingredients can help reduce side effects in sensitive skin types,” Azadeh Shirazi, M.D., F.A.A.D., a dermatologist, told Prevention.

Regular Reviewers Have Left Generally Positive Remarks About the Cream Online

On Amazon, the cream is touted as, “1.7-ounce bottle of Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Regenerating anti-wrinkle face & neck cream moisturizer helps reveal younger-looking skin by fading the look of deep wrinkles, including crow’s feet and forehead and cheek wrinkles.”

Regular people who have left reviews have given generally positive remarks to the cream. Out of more than 48,000 reviews on Amazon, 70 percent of them are the highest star rating, a five. Only 5 percent of reviewers gave the cream the lowest rating on Amazon.

Garner has built a brand on giving her fans tips about her life. For example, she has a popular cooking show that she shares on social media. She calls it her “Pretend Cooking Show” and sometimes brings her mom onto the show. She sometimes puts the cooking show videos on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Lopez has repeatedly shared glamour shots on her Instagram page as her divorce from Affleck looms. Ben Affleck is not on social media.

In Lopez’s documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” Affleck revealed that he prefers to have a private life.

Jennifer Garner Has Been Staying Positive During the Divorce Drama

Garner has been staying positive in public as Affleck and Lopez end up in constant headlines over their divorce. She was photographed walking alongside Affleck at an event, accompanied by one of their children, according to DailyMail.com. According to the photos, Lopez was also photographed at the same event, walking with her child Emme and two friends.

She posted a humorous video in a small toy tractor with a chicken jumping into her hair on her Instagram page. She also posted a video discussing how early she gets up.

Garner and Affleck had three kids together before getting divorced. Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, saying that the couple separated in April.

Since her divorce from Affleck, Garner has been dating businessman John Miller. She recently was photographed holding hands with Miller, according to People. They were seen “strolling” together in Brentwood, which is a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California.

“She loves [Miller],” a source told People of Garner and Miller. “They are serious. He’s also a co-parent and understands her priority. Their relationship is fun and easy-going. She’s very happy.”