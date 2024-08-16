Jennifer Garner Spotted in Photos Visiting Ben Affleck for His 52nd Birthday

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner visited Affleck on his 52nd birthday on August 15, but there was no sign of Jennifer Lopez, his current wife, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Garner “was spotted visiting ex-husband Ben Affleck on his birthday,” Page Six reported. The photos show a dressed-down Garner with her hair in a ponytail and glasses as she showed up at Affleck’s rental home in Brentwood, California.

Lopez made no public comment about Affleck’s birthday; instead, she posted a series of photos showing herself in a Dior gown for her own birthday last month.

It’s the latest sign that all might not be okay in the Lopez-Affleck marriage. In early June, TMZ reported that the couple was living apart, with Affleck moving into a rental house and the pair putting their marital mansion on the market. TMZ reported that a divorce between the two was imminent at that time, but it hasn’t transpired.

Still, Affleck’s birthday is the third milestone without any public appearance or sentiment being expressed between the couple. Affleck missed Lopez’s birthday party in the Hamptons, according to People Magazine, and the couple was apart for their 2nd wedding anniversary, E! News reported.

Ben Affleck Was Planning an ‘Intimate’ Birthday With Friends & Family, a Report Says

In contrast to Lopez’s extravagant Bridgerton-themed birthday party, Affleck was planning a quieter day, ET reported.

“Ben is planning to keep things intimate for his birthday and spend it with close friends and family,” a source told ET, without clarifying whether that would include Lopez.

“Jennifer Garner is being communicative and an understanding shoulder for Ben,” a source told ET of Affleck’s ex-wife, with whom he shares three kids.

In April, People Magazine reported that Garner was dating businessman John Miller, and they were photographed on a walk together. People reported that, via a source, Miller and Garner “like to date out of the spotlight.”

“They have a very special relationship. It’s never been the easiest one though since they both have families,” the source said to People. “They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together.”

Jennifer Garner Has Remained ‘Very Supportive’ of Ben Affleck, Reports Say

According to ET, Garner is supportive of Affleck but doesn’t “get too involved” with his private life.

“She’s there for him every step of the way and given the involvement of their kids, she’s very supportive. She also respects his private and personal life and doesn’t get too involved.”

People Magazine reported that Lopez did visit Affleck’s home on August 11, and she also stopped by Garner’s house the same day and took Affleck’s and Garner’s son Samuel shopping at a mall.

“Just because she’s not with Ben doesn’t mean that she doesn’t care about his kids,” the source told People.

“She always cared about them. She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year. Now when she’s back in L.A. she wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college,” People reported.