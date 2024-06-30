Jennifer Garner Is Trying to ‘Save’ His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez: Report

Jennifer Garner is helping her ex-husband Ben Affleck navigate turmoil in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez and wants him to save his marriage because she still loves him, according to a June 30 report in OK! Magazine.

A source told the magazine that Garner will always harbor feelings for Affleck, who is the father of her three children. According to OK!, Garner is “encouraging” him to “save” his marriage to Lopez.

“He’s still the father of her children and she’ll do whatever’s in her power to help him through the difficult transition,” the source told OK!. “She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given.”

Affleck and Lopez have not confirmed a split. However, TMZ reported in early June that the pair are no longer living together and are trying to sell their marital home. Affleck moved his belongings out of the mansion while Lopez was vacationing without him in Europe, People Magazine reported.

Jennifer Garner Wants to Make Sure Ben Affleck Stays Sober, the Source Says

One reason Garner is helping Affleck with the marital problems is because she wants to make sure he doesn’t go back on the bottle, according to OK!.

“Jen has a bit of a savior complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs . . . to make sure Ben’s OK,” the source told the magazine. “She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way.”

Despite her continued love for him, Garner wants him to save his marriage to Lopez, according to the magazine’s source.

“She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy,” the source told OK!. However, a source previously told OK! that Lopez is “furious with everyone on Team Ben, including Matt Damon and Jen,” for taking Affleck’s side.

That report also said that Lopez was upset with Affleck’s mom, Christine. “J.Lo’s relationship with Christine has always been tense,” the source told OK!. “Christine’s extremely close to Ben’s first wife, Jennifer Garner, and thinks he made the biggest mistake of his life by letting her go.”

Affleck was spotted visiting Garner’s home on Father’s Day, DailyMail.com reported, while Lopez gave him a shout-out on her Instagram page, referring to him as “our hero.”

Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend Isn’t Happy With the Attention She’s Showing Ben Affleck, Reports Say

Meanwhile, DailyMail.com reported that John Miller, Garner’s current boyfriend, isn’t thrilled with the attention she is showing Affleck because he believes that Affleck’s problems are not “Jen’s responsibility.”

“He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone,” the source told DailyMail.com.

“Jen is such a caring and wonderful woman and mother and there is nothing but a deep friendship and bond between her and Ben,” the source added to DailyMail.com.

Continued the source, “John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn’t his girlfriend’s responsibility to play babysitter to him. That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn’t Jen’s responsibility, and he has told her this.”