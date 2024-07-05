Friends Worry Jennifer Garner Needs Better Boundaries With Ben Affleck: Report

Some of Jennifer Garner’s friends are worried that she isn’t putting up enough boundaries with ex-husband Ben Affleck, according to a July 4 article in Ok! Magazine.

“Some friends feel there should be more boundaries, especially with Ben so vulnerable,” the source claimed. “They don’t want her ensnared in his problems again,” the magazine reported.

“She has a good life and a great boyfriend,” the source told OK!, referring to Garner’s boyfriend, businessman John Miller.

Garner has been trying to help Affleck navigate his marriage turmoil with Jennifer Lopez, OK! reported. Although Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed a split, TMZ reported in early June that they are living apart and trying to sell the home they bought together. Lopez went to Europe without Affleck, and he did not celebrate the Fourth of July with her, either.

Some of Jennifer Garner’s Friends Think She Should ‘Step Back From Ben a Bit,’ the Report Says

The source told OK! that some friends believe Garner might be imperiling her relationship with Miller.

“Some friends believe Jen should step back from Ben a bit because it might cause tension in her relationship with John if she doesn’t,” the source added. “She’ll always love Ben. That’s a given. He’s still the father of her children.”

A second source made it clear to OK! that Garner is worried about Affleck.

“A lot of people in Ben’s circle are worried he’ll fall apart and relapse — Jen included,” that source told the magazine. “That’s one of the reasons why she’s keeping close tabs on him. She’s spending time with him, being a good listener. No one wants to see Ben succumb to his old self-destructive habits.”

Jennifer Lopez Was in New York While Ben Affleck Was Photographed in California

Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles, California, on July 3 going out to lunch with two of the three kids he shares with Garner, according to Page Six.

Lopez was in New York, where she was photographed wearing a crop top, Page Six reported, before heading to the Hamptons for the 4th of July, according to her Instagram page.

Affleck has also been seen going to Garner’s house, including for Father’s Day, TMZ reported.

DailyMail.com previously reported that Garner’s boyfriend, Miller, was tiring of the attention she’s giving to Affleck.

“Jen is such a caring and wonderful woman and mother and there is nothing but a deep friendship and bond between her and Ben,” a source told DailyMail.com. “John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn’t his girlfriend’s responsibility to play babysitter to him. That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn’t Jen’s responsibility, and he has told her this.”

A second source said that Miller has stayed out of the drama.

“John stays out of it, he knows it is none of his business, so he keeps away from all of that, because who wants to talk about their ex more than you have to,” that source told DailyMail.com. “But Jen can’t get away from it because it is everywhere.”