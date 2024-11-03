Ben Affleck Has Key to Jennifer Garner’s House Amid JLo Divorce: Report

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are still so close that she gave him a key to “come and go as he pleases” to her home, according to OK! Magazine.

However, the source says Garner and Affleck are just friends. “She’s a stabilizing influence, and she’s been a huge support throughout his split,” a source told OK! Magazine, which noted that they broke up in 2015. “They’re the best of friends and there’s no awkwardness between them.”

“[Affleck] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids,” the source added. “It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around,” the source told OK!.

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage, according to TMZ. Affleck and Garner have three kids together.

Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend John Miller Is Trying to Be Understanding, Reports Say

Complicating matters is the fact that Garner has been dating businessman John Miller since 2018, according to OK!.

“John has shown incredible patience and that he’s really endeared him to Jennifer,” the source told the publication.

However, OK! reported that Miller has some concerns.

“Her comment about the camera crew needing a wide lens for Ben’s naked shower scene in Gone Girl has come back to haunt Jen because it really bugs John to know that,” a source told OK!. “But he doesn’t dwell on it, he understands she had a past before him and that there is still a place for Ben in her life.”

Garner and Affleck even traveled to Japan together in the summer of 2024 with their kids, according to Fox Digital. “They’re best friend exes and the epitome of good co-parenting,” a source told Fox Digital.

John Miller & Jennifer Garner Have a ‘Very Special Relationship,’ Reports Say

According to People, Miller is a businessman who “serves as the chairman of CaliGroup, a technology company that owns the CaliBurger restaurant chain and invests in various tech ventures. He also serves as CEO of CaliGroup’s portfolio company, PopID.”

His relationship with Garner has been off-and-on over the years, People reported. They started dating right after Garner’s divorce in 2018.

“Although the divorce was just finalized, Jen has considered herself single for a long time. Dating is just a natural step,” a source told People at that time. “Jen will always care about Ben and help him be the best dad. She was very ready to move on though.

“They have a very special relationship,” a source told in 2023 of Garner and Miller, saying that Garner was “very happy” with him. “It’s never been the easiest one though since they both have families,” the source noted. Miller is also divorced, according to People.

According to Page Six, Garner was recently photographed walking with Affleck and one of their kids to an event that Lopez also attended, although she was photographed walking separately with her child and friends.