Jennifer Garner, Boyfriend Weather Split Reports Amid Jennifer Lopez Drama

Jennifer Garner and her business boyfriend John Miller are weathering their own break-up reports, although she was spotted at dinner with Miller a few days later.

Life & Style Magazine reported that Miller and Garner had broken up, and it’s because she gave her ex-husband Ben Affleck so much attention amid his divorce drama with Jennifer Lopez. A source told Life & Style that the split wasn’t Garner’s choice.

“Jen’s had so much going on with Ben, it just took a toll,” the source told the magazine. “and she and John ended up going their separate ways. It wasn’t her choice.

However, conflicting reports quickly emerged about the state of Garner’s relationship with Miller. People Magazine reported that the pair are still together, quoting a source as saying, “She’s happy with John.” They began dating in 2018, although they may have broken up for a time in 2021, when Garner said she was single, People reported.

Furthermore, Garner was seen out to dinner with Miller three days after the Life & Style report, according to E! News.

Life & Style, however, reported that there are tensions between Miller and Garner over Affleck.

“Ben’s been turning to Jen [Garner] for advice and support, and that’s been a big source of annoyance for John,” the source continued to Life & Style. “He doesn’t enjoy competing with her ex-husband for her attention.”

Garner and Affleck have spent time together at each of their homes, on his birthday, and in Connecticut to move their daughter Violet into college this summer, as Affleck’s marital problems with Jennifer Lopez made constant headlines. On August 20, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck, TMZ reported, citing April 26 as their date of separation.

Affleck and Garner share three kids together.

Jennifer Garner & John Miller ‘Have Been on a Break,’ the Life & Style Report Says

The source told Life & Style that Garner and Miller “have been on a break,” and that it’s not a coincidence that their relationship, which spanned six years, “began to suffer” as Affleck turned more to Garner during their marital problems.

The couple even traveled to Japan together with their kids this summer, according to News Nation.

“John likes Ben and tries to be understanding, but there’s only so much a guy can take,” the source told Life & Style.

The source told the magazine that Affleck “basically made Jen into his personal therapist once he started having issues with J. Lo. She’s who he’d run to. But it got even worse after he left J. Lo. When he moved out, he got so incredibly needy. It was one crisis after another, and when he’s in that state, Jen is always there for him without fail. John has finally had enough.”

According to Life & Style, “Some friends have been saying it’s all Ben’s fault. Jen can be very easy on Ben, but privately, even she admits he’s taken up a lot of her time – especially because they’ve had so much parenting to deal with.”

Jennifer Garner & John Miller Went to Dinner in Malibu, a Report Says

Three days later, on August 24, E! News reported that the dinner out between Garner and Miller was a “date.”

The two were photographed leaving a restaurant in Malibu, California, according to E! News.

“They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together,” a source told People Magazine in February 2023.

According to People, Miller is a successful businessman. “Miller serves as the chairman of CaliGroup, a technology company that owns the CaliBurger restaurant chain and invests in various tech ventures. He also serves as CEO of CaliGroup’s portfolio company, PopID,” People reported.