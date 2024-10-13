Jennifer Garner ‘Burst Into Tears’ Over Ben Affleck Divorce: Report

Jennifer Garner “burst into tears” when revealing on a 2016 movie set that she was getting divorced from Ben Affleck, according to Daily Beast.

Barry Sonnenfeld, the director of “Men in Black,” described in his new memoir how Garner started crying when she explained that she was getting divorced from Affleck on the final day of filming the movie “Nine Lives,” Daily Beast reported.

According to Daily Beast, Sonnenfeld wrote that Garner seemed a “little off” during filming before breaking down and revealing the divorce news.

Affleck went on to marry – and is now getting divorced from – Jennifer Lopez. Garner has also moved on; she has been dating businessman John Miller off-and-on for years and, in October, she was seen holding hands with him in Brentwood, California, according to People. People Magazine reported that Garner and Miller began dating shortly after her 2018 divorce from Affleck was finalized. Garner and Affleck share three kids together.

The Director Says Jennifer Garner Told Him Divorcing Ben Affleck Was ‘For the Best,’ Reports Say

Daily Beast reported that Garner apologized to Sonnenfeld for “bad acting” due to the tears.

But she also struck a positive attitude, Daily Beast reported that the director wrote, “It’s going to be OK. It’s for the best,” she told him, Daily Beast reported.

“I don’t know who was more confused,” he wrote in “Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time: True Stories from a Career in Hollywood,” according to Daily Beast. “the 300 extras who wondered what that nice Ms. Garner had said to Mr. Barry to make him so upset, or Jennifer herself who was forced into the role of the calm person after, somehow, I had become the injured party in this discussion.”

The director has a positive impression of Garner, Daily Beast reported, quoting him as calling Garner “a beautiful person inside and out” in the book, which is available on Amazon.com.

Barry Sonnenfeld’s Book Bills Itself as a ‘Cavalcade’ of ‘Funny Stories’ About the Director’s Years in Hollywood

The Amazon.com caption for Sonnenfeld’s book describes it as “a cavalcade of sometimes baffling, often enlightening, and always funny stories about Sonnenfeld’s many films and television shows.”

“From battling with studio executives and producers to bad-script-solving on set to coaxing actors into finding the right light and talking faster, Sonnenfeld provides an entertaining master class in how to make commercial art in the face of constant human foible,” the book blurb says.

“The true stories escalate from surreal to outrageous to unbelievable. And then there’s magic hour. But you’ll never see Hollywood the same way again,” the book caption says.

Amazon.com reviews were generally positive. “This is the best book about the business of making studio movies since ‘Adventures in the Screen Trade.’ Although the stories are from Barry Sonnenfeld’s POV, they perfectly reflect the insanity of the process. Funny and tragic, he’s a great and true storyteller in whatever medium he chooses,” one person wrote.

“Barry Sonnenfeld is at it again; telling the kind of behind-the-scenes, stranger than fiction, frequently bizarre and often hilarious stories that no one else can tell quite the way he does,” another person wrote.