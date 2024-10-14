Jennifer Garner Posts Unusual Video With Out-of-Control Chicken

Actress Jennifer Garner posted a video showing her tangling with an out-of-control chicken to her Instagram page.

In the October 12 video, Garner rode on a small tractor with a chicken jumping on her head.

“I don’t have that much love for chickens,” Garner said in the video as the creature leaped into her hair.

Garner had an important reason to post the video, however; she was honoring farmers.

“Farmers are the heart of our country, Happy #NationalFarmersDay! Love from your biggest fan, Farmer Jen 👩🏻‍🌾🚜🌱” Garner wrote with the video, which she posted to her 16.9 million Instagram followers. In the video, Garner wore a pair of overalls.

Jennifer Garner Received Positive Feedback From Many Fans

Fans were generally supportive, although some took her comment thread in another direction by making political commentary due to her recent support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“You are 100% pure joy in physical form! ❤️” wrote one fan. “Oh to be a chicken blissfully riding in the back of Jennifer Garner’s tractor❤️🥲” wrote another person on her comment thread. ” You are the most incredible woman there is!! 💛🌻” wrote another person.

Garner has posted about chickens on Instagram before. In 2017, she posted a photo showing her walking a chicken on a leash. “There isn’t a Chicken Lady Day 🐣, there really should be. Man, my life gets more exciting all the time,” she wrote in that post.

In 2018, she revealed in an Instagram video that her chicken, Regina George, had died. “Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes. 🐔💔” she wrote.

Jennifer Garner Owns a Farm That Has Been in Her Family Since the 1930s, Reports Say

According to the Oklahoman, Garner “is a co-founder of the organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm.”

A farm near Locust Grove, Oklahoma, helps supply her baby food company, the newspaper reported. According to the newspaper, that farm “has been in her family for nearly a century.”

Her grandparents bought the farm in 1936, according to the Oklahoman. Garner’s mom Pat wrote about the farm for Southern Living, saying, “My parents, Harvey Newton English and Violet Margaret Sayre English, purchased our family farm near Locust Grove, Oklahoma, in 1936. The time was the middle of the Great Depression. Dad was a laborer, and almost no one was hiring.”

She added in the piece for Southern Living, “He was a World War I veteran, and as such, he was given a veteran’s bonus. There is some disagreement about the amount, but $700 is what I remember. My parents, who had never been able to save any money, knew that if they were ever going to own their own place, they had to use this bonus to buy it.”

Initially, the farm was very rustic, she wrote. “Thinking about what the farm did not have is easy. In the beginning, there was no electricity, running water, or indoor plumbing. Electricity was added in 1945, but we never had running water or indoor plumbing when I lived there. Thinking of what the farm did have, though, is far more beneficial,” Garner’s mom wrote in Southern Living.