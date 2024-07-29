Jennifer Garner Has 3 Word Response About Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner made an appearance on “Deadpool & Wolverine” and made a joke about her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, according to ET.

At one point during the film, Deadpool, played by actor Ryan Reynolds, pays tribute to Marvel characters who have died. When he names Affleck’s character, Daredevil, Garner, who plays Elektra, responds, “oh, it’s fine.”

Garner and Affleck, who tied the knot in 2009 and split in 2015, both starred in “Daredevil” in 2003. Garner later starred in her own spinoff of sorts, titled “Elektra.”

“Deadpool & Wolverine” was released on July 26, 2024, in the United States.

Jennifer Garner Played Coy About Her Return to Marvel

As for how her role in “Deadpool & Wolverine” may have come about, she had previously mentioned wanting to take on more action roles.

“I’d wanted to do something physical, but the roles that came my way didn’t have high enough stakes to make me believe in them. The drama has to be real, and the reason for risk has to be the highest imaginable,” she told Entertainment Weekly in 2018.

Her quip about her ex-husband seemed to be all in good fun, given that the two are amicable in real life. Of course, Elektra kills Daredevil in the Marvel Universe, which seems to be what the aforementioned comment refers to.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Collider published in November 2023, Garner played coy about reprising her role as Elektra in “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

When asked how it felt putting on Elektra’s suit again, Garner responded, “I don’t know what you’re talking about. What could you mean?” When the interviewer pressed, suggesting Garner would be in the film, she said, “not that I’m aware of.”

Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck Are ‘Co-Parenting Well’

Garner and Affleck have both been making headlines lately, largely due to Affleck’s reported marital troubles with Jennifer Lopez.

However, a source told ET that Affleck has been focused on work and spending time with his kids. He and Garner are parents to Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

“Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner. He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him,” the source said.

Garner has said to be instrumental in helping both Affleck and Lopez during this challenging time.

In fact, a source told Us Weekly that Lopez has found an “unexpected ally” in Affleck’s ex-wife.

“[Garner’s] been helpful to J.Lo, and they’ve been relating to each other. Jennifer has been a surprising person for J.Lo to talk to,” the source said.

Another source told People magazine that Garner truly wants the best for her ex-husband.

“She wants him happy and healthy so he can be the best dad possible,” a source told the outlet in May 2024.

Affleck and Lopez have been spending their summer apart, with Lopez on the East coast and Affleck in Los Angeles. The two were apart for their two-year wedding anniversary on July 16 and for Lopez’s 55th birthday on Jul4 24.

READ NEXT: Jennifer Lopez Sends a Clear Message in Latest Instagram Share