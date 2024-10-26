Jennifer Garner In Love After Ben Affleck Divorce: ‘Perfect for Each Other’

Jennifer Garner has found love while her ex-husband Ben Affleck grapples with his pending divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

According to OK! Magazine, Garner has found the “perfect” match with businessman John Miller, as both enjoy a low-key lifestyle largely out of the public eye and are “like an old married couple.”

“They almost never go anywhere, and when they do go on a date it’s usually to the most low-key places. There’s no glitz or glam or excitement,” a source told OK!. “They really are perfect for each other because they both seem happiest just staying home for their date nights and maybe taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner.”

According to the magazine, Garner and Miller are not leading a Hollywood lifestyle.

Jennifer Garner & John Miller Like to Have ‘Netflix Dates,’ Sources Say

The source described to OK! Magazine how Garner and Miller like to spend their nights.

“They’re like an old married couple, except after their Netflix dates, Jennifer usually sends John home by 10 P.M. so she can get a proper rest,” the source told OK!. “She likes to get her beauty sleep and be there for the kids in the morning. Plus, she’s too respectful of her kids to have him do sleepovers when they’re home, which is most of the time.”

“You can see why it comes across as pretty dull to most people in their social circle,” the source told OK!. “They could be at all the best restaurants and movie premieres and parties and instead they’d rather stay home in their sweatpants playing cards. Their friends are all happy for them, but they also think they could stand to add a little spice to things. They’re acting way older than their years.”

Garner shares three kids with Affleck, whom she divorced in 2018.

Jennifer Garner’s Relationship With John Miller Is Very Different From the Ben Affleck-Jennifer Lopez Romance, Reports Say

Another source told Us Weekly that Garner loves that Miller doesn’t care about the Hollywood scene.

“She loves how little he cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff,” the source told Us Weekly. “Very different from Ben and J. Lo’s relationship in that way. You’ll never see them ham it up for the cameras or fixate about what events to attend together, it’s just not their style.”

“They’re happier being a regular, under-the-radar couple and don’t need anyone else’s validation to know they’re meant to be together. That’s not to say they’re taking digs against others, it’s just not them,” the source told Us Weekly.

They started dating back in 2018, according to Us Weekly.

“Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been,” a source told Us even back then, adding, “It’s a loving, healthy relationship.” He was in an estranged marriage at the time but later divorced, the source told Us.

Garner and Miller broke up in 2020 but got back together, Us reported, quoting a source as saying, “He was ready for marriage and she just couldn’t commit.”

“John is so smitten and caring, but not in an overbearing way,” the source told Us. “He gives Jen space when she needs it but he’s there for her when the chips are down or she’s in the mood for something spontaneous. They’ve enjoyed some wonderful getaways together … that’s one of their big things.”