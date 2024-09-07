Jennifer Garner ‘Seemingly Shades’ Jennifer Lopez’s House Amid Divorce Drama

Jennifer Garner may have shaded Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s house amid Lopez’s divorce drama with Garner’s ex-husband, In Touch Weekly reported.

Architectural Digest shared a video on its YouTube page showing Garner gushing over her “Farm-Style L.A. Home.”

According to In Touch, some of Garner’s comments stand in contrast to Lopez and Affleck’s palatial $68 million marital home, which is on the market but has not sold, according to People.

Garner “Seemingly Shades Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s Mansion in New House,” the In Touch headline says.

“If you’re going to build a house, you have to live in it,” Garner said in the AD video.

“You just don’t need some huge old screening room. We’re pretty happy just being right in here,” Garner said in the video. In Touch noted that the Lopez/Affleck home had a large screening room.

“I realized that I was going to need to move out of a dream house kind of scenario. I looked and looked for a house to move into, but I needed privacy, and any house that had privacy was more grand than I felt comfortable in,” Garner explained, describing in the video how she built a homey retreat for herself and the three kids she shares with Affleck.

“Come on in. It’s the cleanest it will ever be,” the video starts with Garner saying.

Jennifer Garner Described Her Design Approach During the Video House Tour

In the video, Garner showed her living room, saying she wanted it to feel “really expansive” so people could play games or sit around the fire.

She said it’s a great feeling when a person’s design vision actually comes true. Garner said she didn’t change much during the build. She said she was “really, really happy” how the house turned out.

She also showed a book reading nook. “I wanted it to be evocative of spring in West Virginia,” she said of a stained glass window in the nook. In the summer, Garner said she creates an indoor-outdoor feeling by opening doors around the pool. She said her kids and their friends enjoy using the pool.

Garner also said she was “excited to show you my kitchen.” She revealed that she “loves a wood kitchen,” describing it as being inside a treehouse. She also described sharing the kitchen and feeding her kids.

“When I imagined my favorite kitchen in my mind,” she said she knew there would be an area dedicated to baking. She said fireplaces add a “coziness” to her kitchen.

Jennifer Garner Said She Eats Dinner With Her Family at Home a Lot of the Time

Garner also shared her dining room. “We really eat at home almost all the time,” she said of her family. She said she also has a lot of meetings in the dining room.

Garner also said she wanted a cozy television room in a deep blue. She said the television room is “everyone’s favorite place,” Garner said.

She also shared her fireplace and garden. She also is trying to grow an orchard. Garner said she also grows herbs, vegetables, and flowers. Garner also showed off her fish tank. She said her kids climb into her reading nook sometimes and read books with her.

People widely praised Garner in the AD comment thread on YouTube. “Who knew it was possible to love her any more than we already do? Clover around her fire pit, fruit trees, T Bear, a reading nook, and a dedicated baking area! This seems like a dreamy place to grow up,” wrote one person.

“I love how she kept her children’s room private, bc it’s their personal space. She’s so down to earth. How can you not like her?!” said another. “Jennifer’s likability factor is so high,” another person commented.