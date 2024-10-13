Jennifer Garner ‘Twins’ With Boyfriend John Miller in New Photos

Jennifer Garner has kept her relationship with boyfriend John Miller relatively private. However, she showed a rare public display of affection with Miller recently, holding his hand and wearing matching colors, according to photos published by People Magazine.

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, enjoy a laid-back weekend in California https://t.co/1zZXMswNRW — marylynnjuszczak (@marylynnjuszcza) October 8, 2024

Garner “twins” with Miller in the photos because they are both wearing salmon-hued tops, according to Hello!, which described their outing together as a “rare appearance” in public.

According to People, the new photos were taken on October 4 in Brentwood, California, near Garner’s house.

According to Hello!, Miller and Garner have dated for years. Miller is a “businessman, tech CEO, and attorney,” who is the CEO of CaliGroup, Hello! reported.

Garner has been thrust into the headlines because of her ex-husband’s broken marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Garner shares three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Garner & John Miller Were on a ‘Date Night,’ Reports Say

People described the couple’s appearance together as a “date night” but indicated Garner and Miller kept things “casual.”

People reported in September that, when she’s not with her kids, Garner “spends as much time as possible” with Miller. People reported that Miller and Garner spend the weekends together when her kids are with Affleck.

“She loves [Miller],” a source told People, noting that the pair spent the weekend together as Affleck is caring for the kids.

“They are serious. He’s also a co-parent and understands her priority,” the source told People. “Their relationship is fun and easy-going. She’s very happy.”

Jennifer Garner & John Miller Broke Up for a Time

According to People, Garner and Miller have had an off-and-on relationship, which dates to 2018, shortly after Garner divorced Affleck.

Although they were “seen together over the years,” by 2021, Garner was telling People that she was single, the magazine reported.

In 2023, a source told People the couple had reunited, saying, that they “took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together.”

They’ve been seen having dates night before, showing up at a restaurant in Los Angeles in August, People reported.

Meanwhile, Barry Sonnenfeld, the director of “Men in Black,” described in his new memoir how upset Garner was about the divorce from Affleck. According to Daily Beast, Sonnenfeld wrote that Garner seemed a “little off” on the last day of filming the movie “Nine Lives” in 2016.

She then revealed she was getting divorced from Affleck. She started crying on the set but then told Sonnenfeld, “It’s going to be OK. It’s for the best,” Daily Beast reported.

“I don’t know who was more confused,” he wrote in “Best Possible Place, Worst Possible Time,” according to Daily Beast. “the 300 extras who wondered what that nice Ms. Garner had said to Mr. Barry to make him so upset, or Jennifer herself who was forced into the role of the calm person after, somehow, I had become the injured party in this discussion.”

Garner then apologized to Sonnenfeld, according to Daily Beast, adding that the director called Garner “a beautiful person inside and out” in the book.