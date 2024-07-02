Jennifer Garner Felt Like She Was ‘Second’ to Jennifer Lopez: Report

Jennifer Garner is stepping back from helping Ben Affleck with his marriage to Jennifer Lopez because it’s become too “painful” to her, according to DailyMail.com.

Garner has decided, “Sorry, figure this out yourself,” the source told DailyMail.com on July 2. The source told DailyMail.com that Garner sometimes felt like she was playing second fiddle to Lopez when she was married to Affleck.

“Throughout their marriage there were times when Jen felt like she was second to JLo even though there was no communication between her and Ben for years,” the source told DailyMail.com.

As for helping Affleck with his marriage woes, “It was beginning to become too painful for her because it was bringing back so many memories of their divorce,” the source added to DailyMail.com.

Since speculation about Affleck’s marriage to Lopez began to swirl, he has been spotted visiting Garner’s home several times. Page Six reported that he visited Garner’s home on Father’s Day and, according to Page Six, he went to Garner’s home again on June 30. They share three kids.

Garner has moved on to businessman John Miller, but Miller has tired of her helping her ex-husband, according to an earlier report by DailyMail.com, which ran on June 14.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they are divorcing, but TMZ reported in early June that they are living apart and trying to sell their marital home.

Jennifer Garner Is ‘Done’ With Playing ‘Marriage Counselor’ to Her Ex-Husband, the Report Says

The DailyMail.com report on July 2 says that Garner is now “done” with acting as a “marriage counselor” to Affleck and Lopez.

“She was surprised at how public he became when they reunited because he was always a man who wanted to be out of the spotlight when they were married,” the source continued to the publication.

“Jen opened up her home and her life to JLo because she had moved on from the past. She cares about JLo and cares about their kids and how it will affect all of them,” the source told DailyMail.

Concluded the source to DailyMail.com: “But in the end, it is not Jen’s circus, not Jen’s monkeys and she is done playing marriage counselor to her ex-husband and his wife.”

Jennifer Garner’s Boyfriend Is Bothered That She Has Focused on Ben Affleck, a Report Says

DailyMail.com previously reported that Miller was frustrated with Garner’s intervention with Affleck.

“Of course it bothers John that Jen is so hyper focused on her ex-husband,” the source told DailyMail.com.

“He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone,” the publication reported.

There are some conflicting reports. On June 30, OK! Magazine reported that Garner was trying to help save Affleck’s marriage to Lopez as well as making sure he stays sober amid the stress.

“He’s still the father of her children and she’ll do whatever’s in her power to help him through the difficult transition,” a source told OK!.

“Jen has a bit of a savior complex. She’ll sacrifice her own needs and the to make sure Ben’s OK,” the source told OK!. “She helped him get sober before. She feels it’s her duty to keep him that way.”