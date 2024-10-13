Jennifer Garner Sends Heartbroken Message in New Photos Amid Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Garner sent a brokenhearted message on a sweatshirt she wore while walking with son Samuel on October 13 in Brentwood, California. According to the photos published by DailyMail.com, the sweatshirt had the symbol of a broken heart.

Garner, 52, and the son she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Samuel, 12, were photographed walking through her Brentwood neighborhood with their dog, DailyMail.com reported.

Garner underwent her share of heartbreak in the split with Affleck. A top director, Barry Sonnenfeld, has detailed in his new book how she broke into tears on a 2016 movie set when she told him she was getting divorced from Affleck, although she also painted the decision as being for the “best,” Daily Beast reported.

It’s not clear, though, whether the message on Garner’s sweatshirt was directed to Affleck, who is now getting divorced from superstar Jennifer Lopez.

Garner has worn statement shirts before. For example, she wore a T-shirt that said “Super Woman” in Los Angeles last June, according to Page Six.

Jennifer Garner Also Dressed Down in a Recent Instagram Video Showing Her With a Chicken

Garner has been dressing down lately in other ways. On October 12, she shared a video showing her riding on a small tractor with a chicken jumping on her to her Instagram page.

“I don’t have that much love for chickens,” Garner says in the video when the chicken jumps on her head.

“Farmers are the heart of our country, Happy #NationalFarmersDay! Love from your biggest fan, Farmer Jen 👩🏻‍🌾🚜🌱” Garner wrote with the video. She has 16.9 million Instagram followers.

In the video, Garner wore a pair of overalls. “That’s hilarious! I have such a fear of birds, I would’ve lost my mind! 😂” a person wrote on Garner’s Instagram comment thread.

“I want to go for a ride on your tractor and farm, and play in the dirt, and meet your family! You’re such a delight!” another person wrote.

According to the Oklahoman, Garner “is a co-founder of the organic baby food company Once Upon a Farm,” and supplies the company, in part, with a farm near Locust Grove, Oklahoma that “has been in her family for nearly a century.”

Her grandparents first bought the plot of land in 1936, according to the Oklahoman.

In Another Recent Video, Jennifer Garner Was Wearing Pajamas

Garner is known for her sometimes casual dressing.

In another recent Instagram video, Garner was sitting in her pajamas on a bed and showed people her early wake up times in her cell phone alarm clock.

“Is it just me, or do you need to get up at 5:40am?” she wrote with that video.

Despite her issues with sleeping in, Garner’s relationship with Miller seems pretty settled though, according to what a source told People Magazine.

“She loves [Miller],” a source told People, which reported that the pair often spend the weekend together while the kids are with Affleck.

“They are serious. He’s also a co-parent and understands her priority,” the source told People about Miller and Garner. “Their relationship is fun and easy-going. She’s very happy.”