Jennifer Garner Sends 1-Word Message as Jennifer Lopez Divorce Talk Swirls

Ben Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner sent the world a one-word message with a statement T-shirt as she continues to be drawn into the headlines surrounding Affleck’s troubled marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

“Super Woman,” read the T-shirt that Garner was spotted wearing as she walked outside in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday, June 22, according to Page Six.

That sighting comes as Page Six notes that Garner has been seen spending time with Affleck, including on Father’s Day. Sources told Page Six that Affleck is fed up with his marriage to Lopez and divorce is “imminent.”

However, although Lopez is currently vacationing in Italy without Affleck and the couple is selling their marital home, per TMZ, they have not confirmed a split. Affleck is believed to be in Los Angeles while Lopez has her Italian vacation and was seen getting an RV delivered to his home.

Ben Affleck Is Like a ‘Bratty 4th Child’ for Jennifer Garner, Reports Say

According to The New York Post, Affleck and Garner were married for 10 years and had three kids together before splitting in 2015.

The Post described Affleck as a “bratty fourth child” of Garner’s, saying that she has helped him through addiction struggles. He even once dated his kids’ nanny, The Post reported.

The Post reported that Garner helped Affleck get into rehab and tried to save a movie role for him. That’s despite the fact he made a negative comment about their marriage in an interview to Howard Stern.

“Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped,” he told Howard Stern in 2021, according to The Post. “I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy. What do I do?’ And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Jennifer Garner Has Moved on & Is Dating a Businessman

Despite the time she’s spending possibly trying to help Affleck fix his marriage with Lopez, Garner has moved on in her own romantic life.

She is dating a businessman named John Miller, according to Daily Mail, which reported that Miller has advised Garner that it’s not her “responsibility” to help fix Affleck’s marriage to Lopez.

‘He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone,” a source told

Daily Mail of Miller.

‘Jen is such a caring and wonderful woman and mother and there is nothing but a deep friendship and bond between her and Ben,” the source continued to Daily Mail.

“John wants nothing more than for Ben to be okay, but it isn’t his girlfriend’s responsibility to play babysitter to him,” the source continued.

“That is for Ben to figure out on his own and for his wife to handle. It isn’t Jen’s responsibility, and he has told her this.”