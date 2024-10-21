Jennifer Garner May Be Planning Spring Wedding in Paris: Report

Jennifer Garner has wedding plans and is considering Paris, France, as a wedding destination, according to In Touch.

According to In Touch, Jennifer Garner and John Miller “are forging ahead with wedding plans and she’s been eyeing up a dream ceremony in Paris after a recent trip.”

In Touch reported that Garner “went shopping for gowns while overseas.”

“Jennifer is finally putting the focus back on herself and everyone is happy to see it,” a source told In Touch. “She’ll never be a diva, but she deserves to be the center of attention after putting Ben [Affleck] first for so long and this shopping trip in Paris was the perfect reward.”

Although they have dated since 2018 off-and-on, Miller and Garner generally keep a low profile. They have been photographed recently walking together holding hands, according to Page Six.

Jennifer Garner Was in Paris for a Fashion Show When She Started ‘Scouting for a Dream Wedding Dress,’ the Report Says

In Touch reported that Garner hunted around for wedding gowns and destinations while attending the Dior fashion show in Paris this summer.

She was “seriously scouting for a dream wedding dress and looking at different wedding venues,” according to In Touch.

“Jen and John have taken a lot more trips to Europe than people realize,” the source told In Touch. “Paris is one of their favorite escapes and they’ve decided getting married there this coming spring is something they want to do.”

Garner is divorced from actor Ben Affleck, with whom she has three kids. Affleck is currently getting divorced from his second wife, Jennifer Lopez. According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage. She is not seeking spousal support and she filed the documents without a lawyer, TMZ reported.

Lopez was also at the Dior fashion show this summer, posting photos of herself wearing haute couture to her Instagram page. “Petit voyage à Paris 🇫🇷” read the Paris photo collage posted by Lopez to Instagram.

Meanwhile, DailyMail.com published photos showing Garner walking with Affleck and one of their kids at an event where Lopez was photographed separately with her own child and friends.

Jennifer Garner Has Dated John Miller for Years

According to In Touch, Affleck and Garner had a small wedding with only two people in Turks and Caicos.

“This time around she wants a big wedding in a dream location and John is all for it,” the source told In Touch. “He loves the idea of giving her something that Ben never did, so he’s totally encouraging her to go all out. He’s got plenty of money and wants to totally spoil her.”

Garner has dated Miller, a businessman, since 2018, shortly after her divorce from Affleck, People reported, although the couple broke up for a time.

“They took a long break from dating, but Jen is very happy that they are back together,” a source told People in 2023. Garner is “happy” with Miller, the source told People.