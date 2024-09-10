Jennifer Lopez ‘Flaunts’ Her Bare Abs in New Photos Amid Divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez bared her abs in new photos published by TMZ as she returned to Los Angeles, California, from Toronto amid her divorce from Ben Affleck.

According to TMZ, Lopez was spotted “checking herself out Sunday upon arrival at a Los Angeles airport.” She gave herself “a once-over in a reflective window after hopping off a private jet,” TMZ reported, calling the look “another example of her post-breakup hotness,” which has included “thirst traps.”

Photos published by TMZ show Lopez 55, in sweatpants, an abs-bearing crop top, and a sweatshirt, which she wore off her shoulder. The photos were taken on September 8 as Lopez returned to California from Toronto, Canada, where she attended the premiere of her new movie, “Unstoppable.”

According to People, the “Unstoppable” movie is about a college wrestler who was born with one leg.

Many People Praised Jennifer Lopez’s Look on Social Media

Reaction to Lopez’s abs-bearing photos was mixed on X. “She is looking incredible. Doesn’t care what others say,” one person wrote.

“Newly single Jennifer Lopez flaunts her abs and catches a glimpse of her reflection in a window as she returns to Los Angeles after attending the Toronto Film Festival,” Backgrid US wrote on X, also sharing the photos.

“Beautiful woman,” another fan wrote.

However, not everyone was a fan.

“All sane men, steering clear,” another person wrote.

Daily Mail described the look as a “travel ensemble” and noted that Lopez opted for minimal makeup.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage on August 20, TMZ reported. She did not use a lawyer and is not seeking spousal support, and she dated the separation to April 26, according to TMZ. It’s her fourth divorce and Affleck’s second.

Jennifer Lopez Unveiled Photos of Dresses in Toronto

In Toronto, Lopez showcased a series of dresses and other more dressed-up looks on her Instagram page, where she has 251 million followers.

One silver dress was tied at the sides with black bows.

Lopez also posted photos showing her wearing a nude-toned chiffon dress with a semi-sheer top. Other photos she posted to her Instagram page showed her wearing an olive green sweater with a skirt.

“Still on a high from last night at #TIFF2024! It was such an incredible experience being surrounded by so much talent and passion for #UnstoppableMovie. Grateful for every moment and the amazing energy of the city,” she wrote on Instagram with the latter outfit, on September 7.

According to People Magazine, Affleck did not attend the “Unstoppable” premiere, even though he co-produced the film with Lopez, and it was produced by the production company he started with his friend Matt Damon. Damon and Lopez were photographed in deep conversation at the premiere, and they were holding hands at one point, the photos, which were published by TMZ, show.

“Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation,” a source told People, which described Damon and Lopez as “friends.” Damon’s wife was also at the event, according to People.