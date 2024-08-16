Photos Show Jennifer Lopez Visiting Ben Affleck on His 52nd Birthday Amid Divorce Rumors

Jennifer Lopez visited Ben Affleck for his 52nd birthday, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Lopez “was photographed outside of her husband’s rental home in Brentwood” on Thursday August 15, Page Six reported. Photos showed her dressed down in jeans, with her hair in a ponytail. Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner was also seen visiting his rental property on his birthday, People Magazine reported.

The visit came after Lopez decided to ignore Affleck’s birthday on her Instagram page, which was a stark contrast from the year before, when she posted a video of the pair and wrote, “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!” Page Six reported at the time.

Jennifer Lopez spotted arriving at Ben Affleck’s birthday celebration in Brentwood. pic.twitter.com/nTtcQvt9wu — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 16, 2024

This year, on Affleck’s birthday, Lopez posted a series of pictures on her Instagram page showing her wearing a Dior gown – from her own birthday celebration last month.

Page Six described those photos as “throwback snaps from her own July birthday.”

Jennifer Lopez Later Enjoyed a Night Out at a Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga Concert

Jennifer Lopez at Bruno Mars’ concert in Los Angeles tonight. pic.twitter.com/USWKzcWmbv — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 16, 2024

After visiting Affleck, Lopez was spotted enjoying a night out without him at a Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga concert. A photo posted on the X page “Bennifer Updates” shows her interacting with actor Ashton Kutcher at the concert.

Jennifer Lopez with Ashton Kutcher at Bruno Mars’ concert in Los Angeles last night. pic.twitter.com/Phgtzp9fv4 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 16, 2024

People Magazine described it as a “solo night” out for Lopez, reporting that she “stepped out to watch performances by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga and celebrate the opening night of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.”

Lopez was also spotted “hanging out” back stage, People reported, adding that Affleck “was notably missing from the event.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Faced a Summer of Divorce Rumors

Lopez and Affleck have been hit with constant rumors that their marriage is on the rocks for multiple reasons since last spring.

Affleck skipped some major events with Lopez, such as her “Atlas” movie premiere, according to People Magazine, and the Met Gala, News Nation reported.

Then, she jetted off to vacation in Europe and the Hamptons, without him. While there, she celebrated her 55th birthday without Affleck at a Bridgerton-themed bash, and the couple also spent their 2nd wedding anniversary on different coasts, according to ET.

In early June, TMZ reported that the couple’s divorce was imminent, they were living apart, and they were trying to sell their marital mansion. Then came the news from TMZ that Lopez had purchased a new $20.5 million home; TMZ reported that a divorce was “inevitable” at that point. Although none of that bodes well for their marriage, the couple have never confirmed that they are planning to divorce or even that they are having marital problems.

Since she returned to Los Angeles, Lopez was spotted visiting Affleck’s rental home another time, on August 11, People reported, adding that, on that same day, she also visited the home of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and took Garner’s and Affleck’s son Samuel to the mall to go shopping. Lopez did spend time in the Hamptons this summer with Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, People reported.