Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Starting to Miss’ Ex Alex Rodriguez Amid Divorce Speculation: Report

Jennifer Lopez is “starting to miss” her relationship with her ex-fiance, New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez, as speculation continues that Lopez and Ben Affleck may be hurtling toward divorce, according to In Touch Weekly.

A source told In Touch Weekly in a June 26 report that Lopez is “even starting to miss what she had with him,” referring to Rodriguez. “He’s got a girlfriend now, but J. Lo doesn’t intend to stay single long, and she and A-Rod do have unfinished business,” the source told In Touch.

The report comes as Lopez was seen heading to Affleck’s office after returning to Los Angeles, California, TMZ reported, following travels without him to Italy and France. In Italy, Lopez posed for swimsuit selfies on a speedboat, according to photos published by DailyMail.com.

Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed any intention to divorce, however.

In early June, TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck have placed their $60 million marital home on the market, with Affleck moving into a rental property.

In Touch reported that Lopez may be moving to New York. “Even before things went totally south with Ben she was pushing for a full-time move to New York, and now she’s decided to go ahead with that after the split,” sources told In Touch.

According to In Touch, sources described Lopez as being “in her element” when she was engaged to Rodriguez and “spending so much time in the city.”

Sources told In Touch that Rodriguez was “devastated” when he and Lopez broke off their engagement in 2021.

“For all his faults they did have an intense connection, he was devastated when they split up,” the source told In Touch. “He insists he’s happier now without her but they have a lot of mutual friends that aren’t so convinced and he’s not married or engaged, so at this point, it’s not beyond the realm that they could reconnect.”

Alex Rodriguez ‘Fell Apart’ When Jennifer Lopez Ended Their Engagement, Reports Say

An earlier report by In Touch Weekly, also based on anonymous sources, reported that, “Alex fell apart when J.Lo ran off with Ben,” and that he considers the divorce rumors “karma.”

Lopez “getting some karma for her actions is pretty sweet, even if [A-Rod] wouldn’t admit that publicly,” the source told the magazine. “His friends all know he’s been waiting for things with her and Ben to crash and burn.”

According to that article, Rodriguez believed Lopez “tossed him out with the trash when she got a better offer from Ben and it did a huge number on him. He went from planning a wedding to watching her marry someone else in what felt like the blink of an eye.” The source described it as the “worst year” of Rodriguez’s life.

“J. Lo didn’t have an ounce of empathy for him. She flaunted her romance with Ben every chance she got,” the source told InTouch of Rodriguez. Page Six reported that Rodriguez is dating Jaclyn Cordeiro, a Canadian fitness instructor.

Lopez and Rodriguez were engaged for two years, according to Billboard.