Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Net Worths: Who Has More Money?

Power couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating. The couple had planned to get married earlier this year, but they’ve postponed their wedding twice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s no rush [to get married], you know, there’s no rush. It’ll happen when it happens,” Lopez recently said on SiriusXM Radio Andy.

Rodriguez and Lopez have a combined estimated net worth of $750 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Rodriguez played 22 seasons in Major League Baseball, including 12 seasons with the New York Yankees. Lopez has had success in her own-right, being a successful actress, singer, dancer, fashion designer, television producer, and businesswoman.

Rodriguez Has an Estimated Net Worth of $350 Million

Rodriguez has owned most of his money through his successful baseball career. During his baseball career, Rodriguez made $441 million in his salary alone, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Rodriguez additionally made around $40 million from endorsements, which is less than the average star sports player. His net worth makes him the wealthiest baseball player, followed by teammate Derek Jeter at $185 million, per Radio.com.

During the peak of his baseball career, Rodriguez earned a salary of $33 million per year, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth. The 45-year-old shortstop broke a record in 2000 when he signed a ten-year contract with the Texas Rangers for $252 million.

Three seasons after he signed his contract with the Rangers, he was traded to the Yankees in 2004. Rodriguez’s career peaked in the mid-2000s when he was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player in 2005 and 2007. Following his 2007 season, he signed a new $275 million contract with the Yankees, spanning over ten years. This contract beat his previous all-time-high record.

Rodriguez’s baseball career took a dip when he had both hip and knee injuries. His injuries caused him to only play as a designated hitter. Rodriguez played his last baseball game in August 2016.

Since his baseball career, Rodriguez has taken a new interest in real estate. The former Yankees player invests in New York apartment buildings with his company A-Rod Corp. A-Rod Corp. purchases apartments and condos, and it has invested in more than, “30 companies and partnerships valued at more than $1 billion,” per its website.

Lopez Has an Estimated Net Worth of $400 Million

Rodriguez’s net worth is no slouch, but his soon-to-be wife has him beat. Lopez has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The 51-year-old A-List star has had an extensive 25-year career covering everything from dancing to singing to acting and everything in between.

Lopez’s acting career took off when she starred in the biopic Selena in 1995. From there, Lopez starred in a variety of films including Anaconda, Out of Sight, The Wedding Planner, An Unfinished Life, and more. After a brief halt, Lopez picked up with Monster-in-Law (which earned her $15 million), The Back-up Plan, What to Expect When You’re Expecting, Shades of Blue, Hustlers, and more.

As many fans know, acting isn’t Lopez’s only skillset. Lopez began her singing career with her debut album On the 6 in 1999. She released other albums, but her 2002 album This Is Me…Then was a breakout hit. The singer released eight albums, including J.Lo, Brave, Love?, and A.K.A., among many others. In 2015, she signed for a Las Vegas residency concert show – for 120 shows, the show gained over $100 million in sales, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lopez took her singing career to help aspiring singers when she signed up for the tenth and eleventh season of American Idol. She made $12 million per year as a guest judge, per Celebrity Net Worth. Lopez also created a fashion line, JLO, and various fragrances. She now works with Rodriguez to develop real estate with A-Rod Corp.

