Jennifer Lopez Ready to Debut ‘All New J.Lo’ Amid Divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez’s failed relationship with husband Ben Affleck was tough on her, but she’s ready to move on now, according to a new report in OK! Magazine.

“It really did a number on her,” a source told OK! of the pending divorce between Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, who had painted their relationship as a great love story.

However, the source also told the magazine that Lopez’s “friends and family have noticed a major shift — she’s finally ready to move on.”

“She decided to do some introspection — she says four divorces will do that. Get ready for an all-new J. Lo — she wants to start a new chapter,” the source told OK!.

Jennifer Lopez Was Left Heartbroken by the Divorce, the Report Says

The source told OK! that the divorce hit Lopez hard.

“J.Lo was so in love with him and grateful for a second chance. She was all-in. She thought Ben was, too,” the source told the magazine. “So she was heartbroken when it started to fall apart.”

Because the pair did not have a prenuptial agreement, per TMZ, the divorce is not simply, OK! Magazine reported.

The “split is more complicated than it appears on the surface,” OK! quoted the source as saying.

Meanwhile, Affleck sported a new look – a darker beard – when he was photographed going to his office in Los Angeles, California, on October 5, according to People Magazine.

A source told People that Lopez and Affleck “are still moving forward with the divorce” as they “continue to focus on the kids.” The pair were seen kissing and holding hands at a family brunch after their divorce filing, according to Page Six.

However, People Magazine reported that this didn’t mean they were calling off the divorce.

“They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out,” a source told People. “[Jennifer’s] trying to be friendly with Ben. They are still moving forward with the divorce though. They are working out financial details amicably.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Admitted to a Key Area of Incompatibility

Lopez and Affleck famously dated and became engaged about 20 years ago, but they broke up three days before their big wedding, according to comments both made in Lopez’s documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

The documentary recounts how the pair rekindled their romance, with Affleck even putting emails and love letters together into a collection for Lopez. The pair married in 2022. However, according to the documentary, there were signs of incompatibility from the start. Affleck indicated in the documentary that he is less of a fan of public and media attention on the relationship than Lopez is, but he indicated that he was trying to compromise on that point.

For her part, Lopez admitted that Affleck was uncomfortable being her “muse,” but she said in the documentary that he understood she was an artist who needed to express herself.

By August 20, Lopez had filed for divorce from Affleck, and she dated the separation to April 26, not long after the documentary came out, TMZ reported.