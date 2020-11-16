Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s Wedding Plans

Jennifer Lopez and Aaron Rodriguez were planning a wedding for the summer of 2020 when the coronavirus threw a wrench in their plans, like so many other couples who were planning to tie the knot this year.

While their wedding has been postponed indefinitely, they have discussed some of their plans for the big day. They were engaged in March 2019 while on vacation.

Here’s what you need to know about J. Lo and A-Rod’s wedding plans:

Lopez & Rodriguez Postponed Their Wedding Plans ‘Indefinitely’ Due to the Coronavirus

Lopez said on the Today Show in May 2020 that her wedding plans are postponed, saying she will “just kind of have to wait and see how this all plays out.”

Rodriguez proposed to Rodriguez in March 2019, and they were planning to tie the knot during the summer of 2020.

“I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan, so we just have to wait and see,” she said.

The couple hasn’t revealed many solid plans about their wedding. One thing Lopez did discuss is her wedding dress. After wearing an extravagant dress in Marry Me, she wants to keep it more simple.

“I know I don’t want one as big as I’m wearing in the movie,” she told Extra TV. “That one is a lot to carry around. Too big. But amazing and I’m so lucky I got to wear it.”

Rodriguez and Lopez contradicted each other when discussing other elements of the wedding. Rodriguez implied it would be a destination wedding, while Lopez said their plans weren’t finalized. PEOPLE reported they were planning an intimate wedding, while Rodriguez said he was expecting a big crowd. But Lopez did say definitively she wants to be married in a church on a YouTube video.

It seems Lopez’s comments may carry more wait than the plans to which Rodriguez has alluded. He said he’s leaving those up to his fiancee, according to Town & Country.

“When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is—you do a lot of nodding,” Rodriguez said. “I don’t know where the location is, I don’t know what I’m wearing, I don’t know when it is. I’ll just show up.”

Lopez’s & Rodriguez’s Children Will Play Major Roles in Their Wedding Ceremony & Reception

Lopez has selected some big roles for her children for her marriage ceremony to Rodriguez. One of the first roles she picked was that her 12-year-old son, Max, will walk her down the aisle. She revealed the plan to Entertainment Tonight in September 2019, not long after she announced her engagement.

Her daughter, Emme, Max’s twin sister, is planning to sing at the wedding, she told E! News for their Daily Pop series in October, 2020. Emme is considering a song that would connect both her and her mother and her mom and Rodriguez. It’s a throwback to her early childhood.

“One song I think I would sing is a song that connects me and her, but I’m thinking of a song that would also connect her and Alex,” she said. “But the one that connects me and her is ‘You Are My Sunshine.’ She sang that to me every day when I was little when I was going to sleep.”

Rodriguez’s children, Natasha and Ella, will be bridesmaids, according to Hello! Magazine.

READ NEXT: JLo and ARod Postponed Their Wedding Plans Because of COVID-19

