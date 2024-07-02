Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Marriage Ended ‘Months’ Ago: Report

The marriage of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ended months ago, according to a July 1 report by Page Six.

However, a source told Page Six that Affleck remains “very protective of Jennifer” even though the pair broke up in March. The marriage has been “over for months,” a source told Page Six.

That date comes two months before the Met Gala, when Lopez caused speculation about the couple’s marriage by showing up on the red carpet without Affleck, even though she co-chaired the event. At the time, a source told News Nation of Affleck’s non-appearance, “He hates that expletive,” meaning that type of event, adding that the Met Gala “is not his scene.”

That set off a series of separate activities, including Lopez’s whirlwind vacation without Affleck to Italy and France, a journey captured in photos and videos by TMZ and other outlets.

However, according to Page Six, there was more afoot, even then. Affleck and Lopez have not confirmed that they intend to divorce, however. They were married in July 2022 after breaking up amid high publicity years ago and subsequently married – and divorced – other people.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Selling Artwork From Their Marital Home, Reports Say

In early June, TMZ kicked the divorce rumors into overdrive by reporting that Lopez and Affleck were living apart and had placed their marital home on the market, while he moved into a rental property in Brentwood, California.

On July 1, Page Six reported that the couple is selling artwork from the home.

According to Page Six, “collectors and interested buyers” bought “art and some pieces” that were “newly on sale” from the home. Page Six reported that these sales occurred in early June.

Despite the separation and speculation, Lopez and Affleck are still friends, People reported in June. “They’re still friendly and see each other every few days,” a source told People then. The couple have come together for their kids’ events, People reported, and TMZ noted that Lopez was seen going to Affleck’s office in late June when she returned from Europe.

Ben Affleck Never Liked the Couple’s Home, Reports Say

However, in mid-June, People Magazine reported that Affleck never liked the couple’s home, and it was for a reason that had nothing to do with their marital problems.

“Ben never liked the house. It’s too far away from his kids,” a source told People.

Lopez had issues with the home too, People reported, quoting a source as saying, “The house is way too big for her.”

However, Lopez has remained living in the marital home, whereas Affleck has been in the rental property since May, according to People, which reported that the property is a 38,000 square-foot home.

In late May, US Weekly reported that the couple’s friends “were divided” on whether they might be able to “save” their marriage. That report came after Lopez appeared without Affleck at the premiere of her Netflix movie, “Atlas.”

A source told US Weekly then that the separation decision was “mutual,” noting, “They are taking some space to work out whether or not the relationship is right for both of them.”