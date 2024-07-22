Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are ‘Not Getting Back Together’: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “are not getting back together,” Fox News reported on July 21.

Fox quoted an anonymous source for the report. That doesn’t mean that Lopez and Affleck plan to publicly confirm the constant divorce rumors that have swirled around them since spring, Fox News reported, adding that Lopez believes Affleck has changed into a “different person.”

“They have no plans to announce that they aren’t a couple right now,” the source told Fox News. “JLo wanted to make it work really badly, he’s just a different person.”

Added the source to Fox News: “They’re not trying to work it out. They have zero plans to announce this anytime soon.”

Despite the Estrangement, Jennifer Lopez Has Remained Close to Ben Affleck’s Kids, the Report Says

The source told Fox News that Lopez has remained close to Affleck’s kids, including Violet, 18.

“Violet and all the kids have remained close to JLo which is [why] Violet is in the Hamptons with JLo,” the source told Fox News.

“JLo wants to be there for Ben’s kids,” Fox News reported. “She’s changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she’d be doing this with Ben, and she’s not. Ben’s kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo.”

Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner; Lopez shares twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“Part of the thing that was so amazing to both of them was coming back with children. When JLo and Ben first started dating, he decided he wanted to dedicate himself to being a better dad to his kids and blend this happy family together,” the source told Fox News.

But the source told Fox that the public exposure around the couple’s relationship in Lopez’s documentary and movie took a toll on the relationship.

In the documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” which is available on Amazon.com, both Lopez and Affleck admitted that they have different views of public attention, with Lopez being more comfortable with it than Affleck is; however, Affleck said in the documentary that they were trying to compromise.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Done Little to Stop Rumors About Their Marriage

The couple have been on seemingly different paths since at least May, when Lopez appeared at the Met Gala without Affleck, according to NewsNation. Then, she attended the premiere of her Netflix movie “Atlas” by herself, People Magazine reported.

Although they have not confirmed that they are having marital troubles, Lopez has filled her summer with vacations that did not include Affleck.

She has been vacationing in the Hamptons without Affleck, posing for solo shots on Instagram, after being photographed in haute couture in Europe. The couple spent their second wedding anniversary apart, according to E! News, and Affleck did not attend a birthday party that Lopez threw for herself in the Hamptons on July 20, Page Six reported.

In early June, TMZ reported that the couple was living apart, with Affleck moving into a rental property in Brentwood, California, and Lopez and Affleck putting their marital mansion on the market.