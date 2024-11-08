Jennifer Lopez Mimics Iconic Movie Poster in ‘Sizzling’ Leopard-Print Outfit

Jennifer Lopez mimicked a famous movie poster in a leopard-print outfit in London, England, according to a photo she posted to her Instagram page.

The photo shows Lopez, 55, mirroring the iconic pose in the poster for the classic movie “Attack of the 50 Foot Woman.” She posted the picture to her page on November 7. Lopez has been in London appearing at events for her new movie “Unstoppable.”

The caption for the 1958 film on Amazon reads, “Allison Hayes cuts one very fine, five-story figure as Nancy Archer, an affluent California housewife who encounters a stranded alien on a deserted highway and is zapped by it’s ‘growth ray.’ Now the beauteous behemoth sets out to make trouble for her philandering husband (William Hudson) and his other women, in this classic sci-fi turkey.” The poster is often sold as wall art.

DailyMail.com reported that the movie poster pose was just one of a number of “sizzling snaps” that Lopez has appeared in during her trip to London, wearing different outfits that are turning heads.

Fans Praised Jennifer Lopez for the Outfit, Calling It ‘Stunning’ & ‘Beautiful’

Fan responded favorably to the leopard-print ensemble on Lopez’s Instagram comment thread. “Icon,” wrote one fan.

“So beautiful Jennifer💚” wrote another person. “A goddess in all ages🔥❤️” wrote another person. “Stunning darling 😍😍🔥🔥” wrote another fan.

“You rock your looks. Wonderful 🔥🥰,” wrote another person.”

Lopez also posted a photo showing her posing in front of the movie poster to her Instagram story, and she included a picture showing that the outfit was paired with a leopard-print jacket in another picture.

Jennifer Lopez Has Shown Off a Series of Different Looks During Her Time in London

Lopez has posted a number of the outfit photos on her own Instagram page while she is in London. For example, on November 7, she posted a photo showing her in a black dress.

Photos published on Getty Images further showed Lopez wearing a pair of backless boots from Dior, matching it with a double-breasted coat and black hat.

Another photo showed Lopez in a long white turtleneck-style dress in the back of a vehicle.

Lopez’s estranged husband Ben Affleck co-produced the movie “Unstoppable” with her, but he has not made an appearance at the movie’s photo calls or its Toronto premiere.

Affleck recently made a rare comment about Lopez since their divorce was filed in August, praising her performance in the movie, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Jennifer is spectacular,” Affleck said during the interview, referring to her acting in the movie.

However, when Lopez was asked about the comment, she responded by praising the entire cast and crew of the movie as spectacular, without specifically singling out Affleck for praise, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful,” she said, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story,” Affleck said in the interview with ET.