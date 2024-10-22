Jennifer Lopez Debuts New Look in Photos After Ben Affleck Encounter

Jennifer Lopez has made a “strong” fashion statement after crossing paths with her estranged husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Hello! Magazine reported that Affleck, Lopez, and Garner attended the same event, which had the potential to lead to an “awkward” conversation.

Two days later, Lopez was photographed wearing an all-black outfit with Dior satin ballet flats, according to Hello! Magazine, which described the rest of Lopez’s new look as “black cropped suit trousers with a knitted black blouse, fixed at the neck with a tied bow and adorned with large pearl buttons.” Lopez was photographed wearing the outfit in Los Angeles, California, on October 20, according to Hello!. Her fashion statements throughout the summer consisted of casual summer apparel suitable for the Hamptons and Italy, or evening dresses at events, according to her Instagram page, so this look is a change-up for her.

Hello! Magazine Fashion Editor Natalie Salmon told the magazine, “Typically the go-to for a polished, dainty vibe, have parted from their skinny jeans days and since been paired with the likes of kick crop flares, flirty skirts, or pretty much anything that screams ‘I’m chic and I know it.'”

The News International described the message Lopez sent with the look as a “strong” one.

Jennifer Lopez Recently Attended the Same Event as Ben Affleck & His Ex-Wife

Lopez was photographed in the outfit just two days after she crossed paths with both her estranged husband Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, according to Page Six.

According to Page Six, Affleck was photographed walking with Garner, whereas Lopez was photographed separately walking with her child Emme and friends.

Affleck and Garner were accompanied by one of their three kids, and all of the parties were dressed casually, although Lopez paired a jumpsuit with tan heels, according to photos published by Page Six.

According to People, Garner is in a serious relationship with businessman John Miller, to whom she has been linked off-and-on since 2018, shortly after her divorce from Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Separated Last Spring, Reports Say

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage. That action came after she hyped up the relationship as a great love affair in her documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”

The relationship crumbled shortly after that, with Lopez later revealing the couple had separated in April, according to TMZ.

That followed a summer apart, with Lopez jetting off on vacations in Italy, Paris, and the Hamptons, according to her Instagram page.

In the documentary, Affleck revealed that the couple had very different approaches to public attention because he doesn’t like it as much as she does, and Lopez admitted that Affleck is uncomfortable with being her “muse.” However, she went ahead with a documentary focused in part on their relationship, and she even left a series of his emails and love letters to her in the studio for other musicians to see, they revealed in the documentary. At that time, Affleck indicated that he was trying to compromise on the public attention.

Since the split, while his estranged wife jetted off to exotic locations, Affleck was mostly photographed going to and from his office in Los Angeles, hanging out with his kids, and getting takeout delivered to his rental property in Brentwood, California.