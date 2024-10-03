Jennifer Lopez Accused of ‘Outrageous’ Behavior Amid Divorce: Report

Jennifer Lopez is accused of going on “outrageous” shopping sprees amid her divorce from Ben Affleck, according to In Touch Weekly.

The report says that Lopez, 55, is “blowing a fortune on everything in sight” to deal with the pain of her pending divorce from Affleck, 52.

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, according to TMZ, after touting the couple’s romance in a movie and documentary. She filed the paperwork without an attorney and dated the couple’s separation to April 26, according to TMZ.

According to a source who spoke to In Touch, Lopez has been “throwing around money like she’s a billionaire right now, which just isn’t the case.”

Jennifer Lopez Is Spending Money Because ‘It Makes Her Happy,’ the Report Says

According to In Touch Weekly, Lopez has a net worth of around $400 million, but her financial team “has told her that if she wants to stay that way, she needs to reign in her spending.”

“She’s treating herself to outrageous shopping sprees. She calls it retail therapy and says she needs it, but the bills are outrageous,” the source told In Touch.

“She’s regularly spending a few $100,000 a day on designer clothes for her and her entourage. The way she’s hemorrhaging money right now is madness, but she says it makes her happy so it’s worth it — end of story.” The source also told In Touch that Lopez is spending more money on security.

Jennifer Lopez Is Wealthier Than Ben Affleck, Reports Say

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lopez is wealthier than Affleck. According to the TMZ report, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement.

Affleck has a net worth of about $150 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported. In addition to his acting career, Affleck appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, which boosted his bottom line by about $10 million, according to the site.

Celebrity Net Worth also pegged Lopez’s net worth at about $400 million. In addition to her acting and singing career, Lopez has an alcohol beverage line.

According to Page Six, the couple is still trying to hash out their differences and met in late September with divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

According to TMZ, one of the sticking points is how much income, if any, Lopez will derive from the production company that Affleck co-owns with his friend, actor Matt Damon.

“There’s a lot of history between the two. They still have a lot of love for each other but the marriage just didn’t work,” a source told TMZ of the couple, who famously dated 20 years ago before reuniting and marrying with high publicity.

In her documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” both Lopez and Affleck admitted that they don’t always see eye-to-eye on publicity, as he likes the media glare less than she does. However, he indicated in the documentary that he was trying to compromise on that point because it was unfair to try to change Lopez when he knew what he was getting into. The documentary is available on Amazon.com, and it features Lopez explaining her fractured relationships.