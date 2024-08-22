Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Seething With Rage’ That Ben Affleck Wants to Date: Report

Jennifer Lopez is “seething with rage” because her estranged husband Ben Affleck is already “ready to date,” according to an August 21 report by In Touch.

“Even before they separated, Ben complained about the state of their intimacy,” a source told In Touch. “So there’s no doubt he’s raring to get back out there and date.”

According to the source, Affleck is not “going to pull the trigger until he’s divorced, but there are plenty of women interested in him. Even Jennifer Aniston has let it be known she’d love to date him.”

The source noted to In Touch, “J. Lo is well aware that Ben’s name is being talked about as a new eligible bachelor on the Hollywood scene, and she’s steaming mad.”

Both women Affleck has married are brunettes named Jennifer – Lopez and Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three kids. According to TMZ, Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage. The couple does not have a prenuptial agreement, and she filed for divorce without a lawyer, TMZ reported.

Ben Affleck is ‘Excited About His New Look,’ the Report Says

According to In Touch, once the divorce goes through Affleck, 52, will be considered by some to be “Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor once again.”

In Touch’s source referenced Affleck’s new faux Mohawk-style hairdo, saying, “He’s feeling really confident and excited about his new look and raring to get out there and live life again and prove he’s still got it.”

In Touch’s source said that Lopez believes Affleck “messed with her head.”

“There’s a big part of her that feels if she can’t have him, then no one should, and you better believe she’ll do what she can to sabotage him,” the source told the publication. “Even if all she can do is warn everyone that he should come with a written health warning because of the way he messed with her head.”

Ben Affleck’s Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Is Already Dating Someone Else, So She’s Unlikely to Make Affleck’s List of Potential Romantic Partners, Reports Say

One person Affleck is unlikely to date is Garner, his ex-wife, because she is currently happy with her boyfriend, businessman John Miller, People Magazine reported.

Affleck has been spotted multiple times with Garner. For example, the former couple traveled to New Haven, Connecticut, together to move their daughter Violet, 18, into Yale University, according to People.

“She’s happy with John,” a source told People of Garner. According to People, Garner and Miller started dating shortly after Garner and Affleck were divorced in 2018. They broke up but have been back together for at least a year, People reported.

For her part, Lopez has had a series of failed relationships; Affleck was her fourth husband. She is also likely to have a lot of interest from potential romantic partners. In July, In Touch reported that the singer Drake is one person who would like to date Lopez.

“Of course, Drake isn’t going to hook up with her while she’s still married,” the source told In Touch then. “He’d never cross that line. But once things are officially done with Ben [Affleck], he’ll be ready and waiting to show her a good time.”