Jennifer Lopez Is Treating Ben Affleck Coldly as Divorce Rumors Escalate: Report

Jennifer Lopez doesn’t “seem bothered” by the fact that her husband Ben Affleck is in a “dark place” due to their marital troubles, according to a July 4 report in InTouch Weekly.

The source provided a possible reason for the couple’s marriage hurtling toward divorce and indicated that Lopez had a surprisingly cold response to Affleck’s struggles with the relationship breakdown.

“The funny thing is that when J. Lo announced her tour cancellation, she said she wanted to spend more time with her family, but she spends minimal time with them, and she truly doesn’t seem bothered by what Ben is going through,” the source told InTouch. “Ben, on the other hand, has been very focused on his kids.”

The source told the magazine, “A lot of his second-guessing his marriage to J. Lo happened because he saw how much his divorce from Jen and the frenzy over his relationship with J. Lo affected his children,” adding that Affleck is “in a really dark place.”

Of his loved ones, the source told InTouch: “And when he gets like this, they can’t help but fear the worst.”

Ben Affleck Is at His ‘Breaking Point,’ the Report Says

Affleck has been getting increasingly frustrated, according to InTouch’s source.

“It’s not surprising he snapped,” a source told InTouch of Affleck of the June 23 incident in which he yelled at photographers taking his picture as he left the mansion he shared with Lopez. “He’s at his breaking point.”

“People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time because of what he’s gone through in the past couple of months,” the source told InTouch.

The source told InTouch that Jennifer Garner is trying to help Affleck.

“Jen always jumps into action when he gets this way,” the source told InTouch. “She’s been visiting his house a lot to make sure he’s OK, and that probably wouldn’t have gone over well with J. Lo, even if they were living in separate wings.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spent the 4th of July Holiday on Different Coasts

While Affleck has been photographed going to his office and having lunches with his children, Lopez has posed for glamour shots, in a swimsuit, and seems to be showcasing how she is having the time of her life.

People published photos showing her taking selfies in a white swimsuit on a speedboat in Italy, and she posted glammed-up photos on her Instagram page showing her going to the Dior fashion show in Paris, France.

When she returned to the U.S., she was photographed by TMZ going to Affleck’s office, but then headed to New York, where Page Six published photos showing her in a crop top. Lopez then headed to the Hamptons with her daughter Emme for the 4th of July holiday, posting a series of photos to her Instagram page, showing her in a flower garden, as well as an Instagram story showing her riding happily with Emme in a convertible, with the wind blowing in her hair.

Meanwhile, on the 4th, Affleck was photographed smiling during a lunch with two of his kids, according to photos published by DailyMail.com.