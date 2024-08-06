‘Furious’ Jennifer Lopez Feels Ben Affleck ‘Humiliated Her’ as Divorce Rumors Swirl: Report

Jennifer Lopez is “furious” at husband Ben Affleck because she believes he’s “humiliated” her due to their marital problems, according to Page Six.

“She’s furious,” a source told Page Six in an August 5 report. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

“He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life,” the source added to Page Six. “They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”

Affleck and Lopez have not publicly confirmed the rumors of marital turmoil, which have swirled since spring when he stopped attending key events with her like, according to News Nation, the Met Gala. In early June, TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck were living apart and trying to sell their marital mansion, and that divorce was “imminent.” However, they have not filed. Affleck, however, has since purchased a new $20.5 million mansion in California, TMZ reported, after the pair spent much of the summer on different coasts.

On August 5, TMZ reported that Lopez and Affleck are not talking to each other which has slowed any efforts to divorce.

Ben Affleck Hasn’t Filed for Divorce Yet to ‘Avoid Humiliating’ Jennifer Lopez Further, Reports Say

A second source told Page Six that Affleck hasn’t filed for divorce yet because he’s “very protective” of Lopez and to avoid “avoid humiliating her further.”

Page Six also reported that concerns about the couple’s kids have also slowed the divorce filing. Lopez has twins with her former husband Marc Anthony, and Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“There are five kids involved in this,” says the source. “She knew they were going to blend families. She has not fully accepted it is over.”

Jennifer Lopez Touted the Couple’s Love Story in a Documentary

Shortly before the rumors of marital trouble emerged, Lopez was highlighting her love story with Affleck in an album, tour, movie, and documentary.

“The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” the documentary, which is available on Amazon.com, did showcase some areas of incompatibility in their marriage, however.

In the documentary, both Lopez and Affleck confirmed that they have different views on public attention. She likes it more than he does. He said in the documentary, though, that he was trying to compromise on the issue because it was unfair to marry her knowing this and then expect her to change.

Affleck also revealed in the movie that Lopez felt emotionally neglected as a child, which he believes drives her quest for public affirmation. The pair also revealed that Lopez shared a set of private emails and love letters that Affleck gave her with other people in the studio.

In the documentary, Lopez admitted that Affleck was not very “comfortable being the muse,” adding, “But he loves me, he knows I’m an artist, and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows you can’t stop me from making the music I made.”