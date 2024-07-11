There’s ‘Hope’ Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Could Get Back Together: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could get back together despite their marital issues, a source told US Weekly, but the magazine reported that the chances amount to only a “sliver of hope” at this point.

According to the July 10 report by US Weekly, a source told the magazine that Lopez and Affleck are “doing their own thing right now.”

“Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out,” the source told US Weekly, adding that Lopez and Affleck are currently “living separate lives.”

There’s a “sliver of hope” that the couple could get back together, a second source told US Weekly.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Could ‘Come Back to Each Other,’ the Report Says

A third source also told US Weekly that it’s possible the couple could reunite.

“They are going through so much individually and as a couple,” the third source told US Weekly. “They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and they come back to each other” as “better people,” the source told the magazine.

One of the sources told US Weekly that Lopez and Affleck “don’t hate each other.” They are just going through a difficult time, the magazine reported.

Jennifer Lopez Has Visited Vacation Hotspots Without Ben Affleck This Summer

So far, the signs of a potential reconciliation haven’t been very promising, though.

Lopez has been vacationing without Affleck this summer to various hotspots, according to her Instagram page. She posted a series of photographs posing alone on a fence and in a flower garden in the Hamptons over the 4th of July weekend to her Instagram page.

That came after she attended a Dior fashion show in Paris, France, according to her Instagram page.

She was filmed taking selfies in a white swimsuit on a speedboat in Italy earlier in the summer, according to photos published by People Magazine.

Meanwhile, Affleck has been photographed going to his office in Los Angeles, California, according to photos published by Page Six, which noted he’s been seen at times wearing his wedding ring. He was also photographed on July 4 having lunch with two of the kids whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner in Los Angeles, photos published by DailyMail.com show.

TMZ reported in early June that Lopez and Affleck were selling their marital home and living apart and indicated that divorce was “imminent.” However, neither Lopez nor Affleck has filed for divorce, and they also have not indicated publicly that they plan to do so.

They did open up about compatibility issues in Lopez’s documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” which streamed earlier this year and is available on Amazon.com. In that documentary, Affleck revealed that Lopez is more comfortable with public attention than he is, saying he prefers to keep private relationships to himself.

Lopez acknowledged in the documentary that Affleck is not very comfortable being a muse or thrust into the public spotlight. However, Affleck indicated in the documentary that the couple was trying to find a compromise over that point. The documentary explores Lopez’s history of fractured relationships, attributing them in part to a difficult childhood in which, Affleck revealed, she felt emotionally neglected.