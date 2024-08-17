Jennifer Lopez Was ‘Ghosted’ by Ben Affleck as ‘Toxic’ Marriage Crumbles: Report

Jennifer Lopez was “ghosted” by a cold-acting Ben Affleck and feels “humiliated,” according to a report in Life & Style Magazine.

The August 14 article reports that the couple’s relationship has turned negative. “People in their circle are wondering how it’s gotten to this point and become so toxic,” a source told the magazine.

“Jennifer thinks Ben’s being an insensitive brat and wants him to man up, quit the brutal mind games, and treat her with more respect,” a source told Life& Style. “She’s not going to take being treated so poorly anymore. J. Lo’s ready to fight — this means war.”

“A few weeks ago, something shifted,” a source told Life & Style. “Ben got colder and he’s since ghosted her. They only talk through lawyers at this point, and J. Lo’s finding it humiliating.”

However, since August 11, Lopez has been seen twice at Affleck’s rental property in Brentwood, California. The first time she was also seen taking his son Samuel to the mall and stopping at Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house, Page Six reported; the second visit, she showed up on Affleck’s 52nd birthday, Page Six reported.

Jennifer Lopez’s Friends Believe That Ben Affleck Is ‘Gaslighting’ Her, the Report Says

Lopez’s friends believe that Affleck is “gaslighting” her.

“The way Ben ignored their anniversary, then her birthday, while having the audacity to claim he’s protecting her somehow and taking time out of sensitivity to her feelings? It makes J. Lo sick to her stomach,” the source told Life & Style, adding that “a lot of people in her world believe he’s gaslighting her.”

According to the report, Affleck has a different perspective. “He insists he’s done his best to be reasonable,” the source told Life & Style. “He gives the impression she’s been dragging her heels and thought he’d eventually give things another shot. It’s been very difficult trying to formalize a divorce with someone who can’t come to grips with cold reality.”

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spent Milestone Moments Apart This Summer

The couple have not confirmed a split or even that their marriage is on the rocks, but they have also not done much to stop the rumors that have swirled around their marriage since last spring.

First, Affleck didn’t show up with Lopez for her Netflix movie premiere of “Atlas,” People reported.

Then, he skipped the Met Gala, according to News Nation.

In early June, TMZ reported that he had moved out of the couple’s marital home and into the rental property, and the couple put the marital home on the market.

That led to a series of missed milestone moments.

Affleck and Lopez did not spend their 2nd wedding anniversary together, E! News reported.

Affleck was not present for Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed birthday party extravaganza in July, People reported.

He didn’t vacation with her to the Hamptons, although she was seen with his daughter Violet Affleck there, People reported. He wasn’t in Paris, France, when she went to a Dior fashion show, according to Photos she posted on Instagram. And he was absent when she was seen vacationing in Italy, where she posed for selfies on a speedboat, People reported.