Jennifer Lopez Sends 5-Word Message to Ben Affleck as He Visits Ex on Father’s Day

Jennifer Lopez made a five-word post on Instagram in honor of husband Ben Affleck on Father’s Day, as Affleck was spotted visiting the home of his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“Our hero,” Lopez wrote on a photo of Affleck that she posted to her Instagram story on June 16. “Happy Father’s Day.” The photo Lopez shared was a still photo of a younger Affleck.

Lopez also posted a throwback photo of her own father, and wrote, “Happy Father’s Day Daddy.” She included a heart emoji with both Father’s Day posts. The post came as Affleck was spotted visiting Garner, the mother of his three children, according to Daily Mail.

Jennifer Garner’s Businessman Boyfriend Isn’t Thrilled About the Time She Is Spending With Ben Affleck, Reports Say

Daily Mail reported that Affleck spent Father’s Day with Garner, despite the affectionate post from Lopez.

Garner and Affleck share three children together; Lopez has two kids with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. According to Daily Mail, Garner has moved on and is dating businessman John Miller, who, according to a source, isn’t thrilled about the time she is spending with Affleck.

“He cares deeply for Ben and sympathizes with what he is going through with Jennifer, but that doesn’t mean Jen should be the one to fix her ex-husband’s issues with his current wife. That makes no sense to anyone,” the source told Daily Mail.

The source added to Daily Mail, “Jen is such a caring and wonderful woman and mother and there is nothing but a deep friendship and bond between her and Ben.”

According to ETOnline, Lopez and Affleck are selling their more than $60 million marital home in California, a move that fueled talk the couple may be preparing to divorce, although they have not confirmed that speculation.

According to TMZ, Affleck is living in a rental home in Brentwood since the couple put the mansion on the market, which they purchased after looking at more than 80 homes together.

However, Page Six reported that Affleck and Lopez were at both the marital home and the rental home together on June 15. Garner also visited the rental on the same day, Page Six reported, adding that it’s not clear whether she and Lopez were there at the same time.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Continued Appearing Together at Family Events

TMZ reported that the couple separated several weeks before Father’s Day by moving into separated houses. However, neither Affleck nor Lopez has confirmed a split.

Despite persistent headlines about possible marriage troubles, Affleck and Lopez have appeared together at family events, and they’ve been spotted wearing their wedding rings recently, according to People Magazine.

Just days before the Father’s Day tribute, both Affleck and Lopez were with Garner at Affleck and Garner’s son Samuel’s graduation party, People reported.

However, according to TMZ, the pair walked in separately, with Lopez arriving alone to the graduation and Affleck arriving with his mom.

In addition, Affleck and Lopez both attended his daughter Violet’s high school graduation People reported.