Jennifer Lopez Enjoys ‘Breathing Room’ From Ben Affleck During Marriage Turmoil: Report

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has been enjoying having “breathing room” from husband Ben Affleck as headlines of marriage turmoil continue to swamp the couple, according to a June 24 report by Entertainment Tonight.

Lopez has looked happy in photographs from her trips to Italy and France this summer without Affleck. She was pictured taking selfies of herself, while wearing a white one-piece swimming suit, in Italy, and dining out with friends, before she moved on to Paris, France, where she went to the Dior fashion show, debuting a new look.

Affleck has been photographed back at home in Los Angeles, California. And that’s just fine with Lopez, according to the ET report, which cited an anonymous source.

“Jen loves vacationing in Europe during the summer. It’s been nice for her to experience a change of pace and have some breathing room,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “She has been having a blast with her friends. They love to go to fun dinners, have late nights, lay out in the sun, get dressed up, dance, and shop.”

Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Letting Ben Affleck’s Absence ‘Bring Her Down,’ Reports Say

According to Entertainment Tonight’s source, Lopez 54, felt that she needed a “change of pace,” so she headed to Europe.

In the past, Lopez had vacationed with Affleck in Europe. This time, she was accompanied by friends. Affleck and Lopez enjoy different things, Entertainment Tonight reported.

“That’s never really been Ben’s scene, even when him and Jen weren’t having any issues,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Jen isn’t letting the fact that Ben’s not there bring her down.”

Lopez has not been accompanied by her two kids on her European trip either. Entertainment Tonight quoted a source close to Lopez’s family as saying “Jennifer’s kids are away at summer activities.”

In Positano, Italy, Lopez was captured on video walking through a beach. In Italy, she attended the Dior fashion show, wearing a tan A-line dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, and sunglasses, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

Ben Affleck Has Been Photographed Numerous Times Back in California While Jennifer Lopez Enjoys Europe

Meanwhile, back in California, Affleck was photographed confronting photographers about blinding him with flashes, which he considers dangerous, TMZ reported.

He was also seen riding a motorcycle with his son, Samuel, and visiting his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Father’s Day. Lopez did give Affleck a shout-out for Father’s Day. Lopez called Affleck “our hero” in a Father’s Day tribute, including a throwback photo of Affleck. The couple is co-parenting her two kids with singer Marc Anthony and his three kids with Garner. They have not announced that they are splitting.

However, TMZ reported in June that Lopez and Affleck are separated, with Affleck moving into a rental property and the couple putting their marital mansion on the market.

Affleck ditched his wedding ring for a lunch out with his daughter Violet while Lopez enjoyed herself in Europe. According to Entertainment Tonight, he had the ring back off the next day though when he went to the office.