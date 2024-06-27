Jennifer Lopez Shows Up at Ben Affleck’s Office Amid Divorce Rumors: Reports

Jennifer Lopez was seen going to her husband Ben Affleck’s office in Los Angeles, California, on June 26, TMZ and Page Six reported.

Photographers captured Lopez driving to Affleck’s office wearing a “red top and sunglasses,” after returning from her trip to Europe, Page Six reported.

TMZ reported on June 27 that Affleck was also at the office on June 26, while Lopez was there. According to TMZ, Affleck arrived “in a chic suit around 10 a.m.,” with Lopez arriving “a couple hours later.” According to TMZ, which described the pair as “hanging out” at the office, no photographer captured the pair together at the meeting.

However, Page Six did not report that Affleck was at the office on Wednesday – just that Lopez was seen going there. Page Six reported that a photo showing Affleck at the office was taken the day before, on Tuesday night, in contrast to TMZ, which reported that a similar, but slightly different, photo was taken of Affleck on Wednesday, June 26. DailyMail.com ran a similar series of photos, reporting that they were taken on Tuesday night.

The photos published by Page Six showed Affleck wearing a blue suit with a white shirt and carrying a duffel bag over his shoulder, with Page Six reporting that they showed Affleck at his office on Tuesday night June 25. The TMZ photo also shows Affleck wearing the suit and carrying the duffel bag.

Jennifer Lopez Left the Office Before Ben Affleck Did, TMZ Reported

TMZ reported that Lopez left the office before Affleck, and it’s not clear why they were meeting. TMZ reported that Affleck looked serious on his way into the office, but, again, that appeared to be based on the photo of Affleck in the suit.

According to TMZ, the last time Lopez and Affleck were seen in public together was two weeks before when she attended Affleck’s child’s graduation ceremony at Affleck’s rental home in Brentwood, California.

She then jetted off to Italy, where video published by TMZ showed her walking through a beach, and photos published by DailyMail.com showed her taking swimsuit selfies on a boat. She then headed to Paris, France, according to her Instagram page, where she attended a Dior fashion show.

DailyMail.com reported that speculation is that the couple could announce their divorce within days. However, neither Lopez nor Affleck has confirmed any intention to divorce.

Ben Affleck Was Wearing His Wedding Ring When He Went to His Office The Night Before, a Report Says

Affleck was also spotted at his office on Tuesday, June 25, and he was wearing his wedding ring, Page Six reported.

One of the photos published by Page Six clearly shows Affleck’s hand hanging out of his car, with his wedding ring visible.

Affleck has taken the ring off before. For example, he was seen without his wedding ring while eating lunch with his daughter Violet in Los Angeles while Lopez vacationed in Europe, Page Six reported.

Entertainment Tonight then reported that Affleck put the ring back on for another office visit on June 23.