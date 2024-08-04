Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Speaking to Ben Affleck: They’re ‘Totally Done,’ New Report Says

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren’t on speaking terms because they are “totally done,” a source told Fox News.

“Ben didn’t come to celebrate Jennifer’s birthday because they are done,” the source told Fox News Digital in an August 2 report. “Totally done. They are not getting back together.”

Furthermore, the two aren’t even speaking to each other, according to Fox News.

“They are not communicating right now,” the source told Fox News. “If she wants to talk to his kids, she goes straight to the kids. Same with him.”

As far back as May, People Magazine reported that the two were living separately and having marital “strife.”

In early June, TMZ reported that a divorce was “imminent,” and that the couple was living in separate houses and trying to sell their marital property. At that time, TMZ reported that their marriage was in “deep trouble.”

However, as of August 4, they had not filed for divorce or even confirmed that they are having marital difficulties. However, they’ve spent much of the summer on separate coasts and have not spent major milestones together.

For example, Fox News reported, Affleck did not attend Lopez’s Bridgerton-themed pre-birthday party, which she held in the Hamptons, where she started vacationing on the July 4 weekend. In addition, Lopez and Affleck spent their second wedding anniversary apart, People Magazine reported, with him in Los Angeles and Lopez in New York.

According to People Magazine, Lopez and Affleck famously dated from 2002 to 2004 before breaking up. They got back together in 2021 and were married in 2022. In between, both married – and had kids with – other people.

The Couple’s Marital Home Is on the Market for $68 Million

The couple’s marital home in Beverly Hills, California, is publicly listed on Zillow for $68 million. The Zillow listing includes a series of photos giving a glimpse inside the property.

“Recently renovated with the highest level of quality within the last 4 months and nestled in one of Beverly Hills’s most exclusive and secure enclaves lies the magnificent Crestview Manor. Perched atop a five-acre promontory, this newly rebuilt and expanded masterpiece offers breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains, creating a serene backdrop for its unparalleled amenities,” the listing says.

People Magazine reported that Affleck has now purchased a new $20.5 million home of his own in California that could easily be turned into a “bachelor pad.”

Jennifer Lopez Still Wants to ‘Be There’ for Ben Affleck’s 3 Kids, Reports Say

Despite the reported estrangement, both Lopez wants to “be there” for each other’s kids, Fox News reported.

Lopez has twins with former husband Marc Anthony, whereas Affleck has three kids with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“JLo wants to be there for Ben’s kids. She’s changed her life and made it more about the children. She thought she’d be doing this with Ben, and she’s not. Ben’s kids really do like JLo, and they loved seeing their dad so happy with JLo,” the source told Fox News.

Affleck’s daughter, Violet Affleck, 18, vacationed with Lopez in the Hamptons this summer, People Magazine reported.