Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Sell ‘Shared Belongings’ Amid Divorce Speculation: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are selling artwork from their marital home as divorce speculation intensifies, according to a July 1 article from Page Six.

TMZ described the artwork as “shared belongings.”

Speculation that the couple’s marriage is broken kicked into overdrive when Affleck did not accompany Lopez to the Met Gala in May, according to News Nation, or the premiere of her Netflix movie, “Atlas,” according to People. Then, in early June, TMZ reported that the couple is selling their more than $60 million California mansion, with Affleck moving into a rental property in Brentwood. According to TMZ, Lopez started looking for a new house in May.

Since that time, Lopez and Affleck have done little to quell the speculation that their marriage is on the rocks. Lopez was photographed vacationing in Europe, in pictures published by DailyMail.com.

Now, Page Six reports that Lopez and Affleck started selling off their joint possessions – the artwork – in June to collectors. Radar Online dubbed the artwork “prized possessions.”

Collectors & ‘Interested Buyers’ Have Already Purchased Some of the Artwork, the Report Says

According to Page Six, “collectors and interested buyers” bought “art and some pieces” from the home in early June.

Page Six described the artwork as “newly on sale.”

Way back in May, a source told Page Six of Affleck, “If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work.”

However, Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed that they are planning to divorce, and they have not filed paperwork to do so.

The Couple’s Marriage Ended Months Ago, Reports Say

The news that the couple is selling shared possessions comes as Page Six reported that their marriage is over, and that it has been over for months.

Lopez gave a rare clue into her thoughts on relationships when she liked an Instagram post on March 19 about bad relationships. “You can’t build a relationship with someone who is disconnected from themselves,” said the post.

That squares with the timing reported by Page Six, which says the relationship came to a halt in March.

Lopez was seen visiting Affleck’s office after returning from Europe, according to TMZ, but the couple has not been photographed together since she returned. Affleck was photographed going to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house, DailyMail.com reported, although Garner is dating businessman John Miller, according to People Magazine.

DailyMail.com reported that Garner was trying to help Affleck but has now decided to step back from doing so because it was bringing up bad memories of her own split from Affleck, who is the father of her three kids. DailyMail.com reported that she doesn’t want to serve as their defacto “marriage counselor” anymore. Lopez was photographed looking “tense” as she went to lunch with her daughter, Emme, according to Page Six.