Jennifer Lopez Spotted Having ‘Stealthy Reunion’ With Ben Affleck: Report

Jennifer Lopez has publicly reunited with her estranged husband Ben Affleck for a second time amid the couple’s divorce, which is pending, TMZ reported.

According to TMZ, Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, walked into a school together on September 17. They “were seen making their way to the back-to-school night Tuesday at an L.A. area school where they each have kids that attend,” TMZ reported. Harper’s Bazaar called it a “stealthy reunion.”

Sources described the estranged couple to TMZ as “totally cool with each other and very cordial.”

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Are Still Planning on Getting Divorced, Reports Say

Lopez filed for divorce on August 20, TMZ reported, after two years of marriage. She dated the separation to April 26 and did not use a lawyer for the filing, TMZ reported. The divorce filing followed a summer in which the couple spent vacations and milestones apart.

However, TMZ reported that its sources insist that, despite the school appearance, the divorce is still on.

The school outing is the second time this month that Lopez and Affleck have reunited publicly with one another. According to Page Six, the couple was spotted “kissing” and holding hands when they attended a family brunch together at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Lopez and Affleck famously dated, became engaged, and then split up 20 years ago. In her documentary “The Greatest Love Story Never Told,” she described Affleck as the love of her life, although they both admitted that he likes public attention less than she does, an area of incompatibility that he said he was trying to compromise on.

The Show of Affection Between Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Was ‘Not Planned’

A source told Page Six that Lopez and Affleck kissing and holding hands at the brunch was “not planned.”

“Ben and JLo are currently at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel holding hands and kissing. The kids are with them, but at a separate table,” the source told Page Six.

Two of Affleck’s kids and Lopez’s kids were at the brunch, Page Six reported, adding Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner was also spotted leaving that brunch. The two were also seen after the brunch sitting in a car together and having a conversation with tense looks on their faces.

Meanwhile, In Touch Weekly reported that Affleck’s friend Matt Damon isn’t thrilled with how he’s treating Lopez.

“He’s been liaising with her on the rollout of the movie so he’s on calls with her all the time and she has opened up to him about how much she’s hurting,” a source said, referring to the movie “Unstoppable,” which Lopez starred in and Affleck and Damon’s production company co-produced.

“He’s been trying to reason with Ben to be a little bit more compassionate to the fact that she’s humiliated right now,” the source told In Touch of Damon.

“He can’t help but feel a lot of sympathy for J. Lo,” the source told In Touch of Damon. “He’s trying to play Switzerland and smooth things over on both sides, but Ben is not taking it well at all. To even suggest that he was somehow at fault really rubs him the wrong way. He says if Matt, or anyone, were in his shoes they would have run from that marriage ten times faster.”