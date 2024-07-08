Jennifer Lopez’s Behavior Made Ben Affleck Uncomfortable, Both Confirm

Jennifer Lopez has admitted her behavior left husband Ben Affleck uncomfortable because he doesn’t like his private life being revealed to the world or being her “muse.”

He agreed.

Although Lopez and Affleck have not confirmed they intend to divorce, Lopez sent the speculation into overdrive again on July 7 by posting a breakup song about making a change to her Instagram page. In retrospect, though, the seeds for a possible breakup were readily apparent in the semi-autobiographical documentary she released in February. The couple’s revelations came in that documentary.

The documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told” is available on Amazon Prime. It showcased the making of her movie about broken relationships, “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story.”

In that documentary, Lopez made her love for Affleck clear, saying, “I fell in love with the love of my life,” pledging to finally reveal the “truth about my personal life.”

However, the documentary ended up revealing a series of red flags about the couple’s relationship, including behavior by Lopez that made Affleck uncomfortable.

“And then there’s the personal story of Ben and I that has never been told,” Lopez said in the documentary. “I don’t think he’s very comfortable with me doing all of this, but he knows I’m an artist. He loves me.”

She added that Affleck “doesn’t want to stop me . . . but that doesn’t mean he’s you know kind of comfortable being the muse.”

Affleck made it clear he wasn’t comfortable with that. “Things that are private, I’d always felt are sacred and special because they’re private. So this was an adjustment.”

Despite the fact that Affleck was clearly not comfortable with revealing details of their private life to the public, Lopez did it anyway – and she did it in a movie, in a documentary, and was planning to do it in a (now-cancelled) tour centered around the same theme. In the documentary, she argued that the movie was more about a woman finding herself than it was about her and Affleck, but their love story came up repeatedly in it.

That’s despite the fact that Affleck revealed they broke up the first time, 20 years ago, because of public scrutiny, saying, “When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life.”

Jennifer Lopez Shared Private Love Letters From a Book That Ben Affleck Gave Her for Christmas

For starters, there was the book that Affleck gave to Lopez for their first Christmas back together, which contained, in her words in the documentary, “Every email and every letter we wrote to each other. It became like our Bible.” But what did she do with it? She left it in the studio where “people would thumb through it.”

Affleck revealed, “My book that I had given her was down there. I was like, ‘You’ve been showing all the musicians all those letters?'” He said they started to jokingly call him “Pen Affleck.”

He said the letters were supposed to chronicle the “greatest love story never told and if you’re making a record about it, you’re kind of like telling it.”

In the documentary, Affleck also teased Lopez about her age, and he reassured her when she showed insecurities about her appearance, telling her she was “too skinny” but also “gorgeous.”

Play

Affleck revealed in the documentary that, in the beginning of their revived relationship, “I had a very firm sense of boundaries initially around like the press, while Jen didn’t object to it like I did.”

He noted, “One of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media. Then I realized that isn’t a fair thing to ask – like you’re going to marry a boat captain but don’t like the water.”

Affleck described them as “Two people with very different approaches learning how to compromise.”

Yet by early June, TMZ was reporting that they were living apart and trying to sell their marital home. Lopez then was photographed taking selfies of herself in a swimsuit on a speedboat in Italy, without Affleck, People reported. The couple has not been photographed together since she returned, and they spent the 4th of July holiday on different coasts, according to Fox News.

Ben Affleck Implored Jennifer Lopez to Forgive Him in Another Scene in the Documentary

Play

In the documentary, Affleck also indicated he was concerned about how their first breakup 20 years ago would be portrayed in Lopez’s movie, which the documentary chronicles the making of.

“So when I first read the script, it looked like the inciting incident that causes all this pain down the road is our break up. I thought wow nobody did anything wrong, it was mutual. I think for us to move on from that, we have to forgive each other. Do you forgive me?” he asked.

Lopez looked down.

She also revealed in the documentary that the couple broke up three days before their big wedding the first time, which left her with a broken heart. Although friends suggested she spend some time alone, she admitted that she did not. She attributed her trail of broken relationships (Affleck is now her 4th husband) to a childhood with a narcissistic mother and father she felt ignored by. Being the middle child made her feel lost in the shuffle, she said.