Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Obsessed’ With Ben Affleck, But He’s Moving On: Report

Jennifer Lopez is “obsessed” with her soon-to-be ex-husband Ben Affleck, but he’s trying his hardest to move on, according to a new report in In Touch Weekly.

“She claims to be moving on from Ben, the truth is quite the opposite. She’s still totally obsessed with him and even has Google Alerts set up for his name, which is just beyond unhealthy,” a source told In Touch Weekly.

“Any time she sees their mutual friends, she steers the conversation to Ben. She often finds excuses to swing by his house, dropping off items just to linger and see what he’s up to. And anytime she talks to Matt Damon, it’s always about Ben,” the source told the magazine.

However, Affleck has moved on, the report says. “As far as Ben’s concerned, it’s better for them to keep separate lives as much as possible,” a source told In Touch.

“As much as she talks a good game about moving forward, the truth is she’s still just as obsessed as ever. The way she’s mourning this break-up you’d think they’d been married for 20 years, not two,” the source told the publication.

Jennifer Lopez Is Trying to Pour Her Pain Into Her Music, the Source Says

Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, without a prenuptial agreement or a lawyer, according to TMZ. That came after a summer of separation in which she vacationed at various hotspots without him, such as Italy and the Hamptons.

They’ve been seen together only a couple times since, at a family brunch and separately attending an event with their kids, but, according to In Touch, Affleck finds these encounters “awkward.”

Meanwhile, Lopez is trying to pour her pain into a new single, the magazine reported, quoting the source as saying, “This whole music thing is all about Ben, too. Her songwriting sessions all revolve around their break-up and her pain. She is defensive about it and says she’s just channeling her heartbreak into her work, which all artists do.”

Ben Affleck ‘Never Looked Back’ as His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez Crumbled, Reports Say

Another source confirmed the narrative to People, saying that Affleck “never looked back” after he moved out of the marital home he shared with Lopez.

That source told People that Affleck is “very focused on work and his kids. He’s staying busy and happy.”

Meanwhile Affleck has spent a lot of time with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, although she is in a committed relationship with businessman John Miller, according to OK! Magazine.

That story says that Affleck has a key to Garner’s house and spends a lot of time there hanging out with the couple’s kids, which has caused Miller some consternation, although he has tried to be understanding and the relationship between Garner and Affleck is a friendship. Garner and Affleck have three kids together. Lopez is his second wife. Affleck is Lopez’s fourth husband. She was previously married to Marc Anthony, Ojani Noa and Cris Judd.