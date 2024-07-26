Jennifer Lopez Gives Major Unexpected Clue About Her Marriage in Latest Post

A framed photo behind Jennifer Lopez in a photo and video gives a major unexpected clue about the state of her relationship with her husband Ben Affleck. You can see a framed wedding photo prominently displayed in her house, according to Page Six.

According to a July 25 article by Page Six, the framed wedding photo was spotted in Lopez’s Hamptons home in a video clip she reposted to her Instagram story. She has been vacationing in the Hamptons since the Fourth of July weekend, according to her Instagram page.

The Instagram story is no longer visible on Lopez’s page. However, you can see a more distant glimpse of the same framed photo in a photo that Lopez still has on her page of her wearing green pajamas next to a birthday cake.

Her friends Stevie Mackey and Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas were seen celebrating Lopez’s 55th birthday in the video, Page Six reported. The large framed wedding photo could be seen behind them on a cabinet, under a clock, the Page Six story says.

Lopez and Affleck have been dealing with divorce rumors since last spring when they stopped attending major public events together. In early June, TMZ reported that their divorce was imminent as they were no longer living together, but it didn’t transpire. Since that time, Lopez has been posting photos showing her vacationing in various hotspots around the world. She also posted a throwback music video about making a change and wanting to dance.

Jennifer Lopez Posted a Lengthy Thank You Message to Fans After Her Birthday Celebrations

In the photo with the cake, Lopez posted a lengthy thank you message to fans who wished her well for her birthday, which, according to Page Six, she celebrated without Affleck.

That photo shows that the wedding portrait has a prominent placement in Lopez’s living room.

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much. 🤍🙏🏼” the post reads.

It continues:

It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you. I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift. Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love. 🤍Thank you, Thank you, Thank you…

Jennifer Lopez Is Trying to Stay Positive Amid the Divorce Rumors, Reports Say

Lopez considers her birthday a “fresh start,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“It has been a hard year with some unexpected realizations, changes, and obstacles, but Jen is trying to view her 55th birthday as a fresh start,” the source told ETOnline. “She is trying not to let her situation with Ben bring her down.”

The source told ETOnline that Lopez “always loves getting to spend time on the East Coast, especially during the summer, and it’s been nice for her to be surrounded by friends and family who love her.”